EU Unveils 19th Sanctions Package on Russia
(MENAFN) The European Union has approved its newest round of sanctions against Russia, the bloc’s foreign policy chief revealed on Thursday.
Kaja Kallas shared on the US social media platform X, "We just adopted our 19th sanctions package. It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others."
In addition, the EU is restricting the movements of Russian diplomats "to counter the attempts of destabilization," she noted.
Commenting on the Ukraine conflict, which is approaching its fourth anniversary early next year, Kallas stated, "It is increasingly harder for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to fund this war."
