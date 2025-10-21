New Holland Construction Celebrates 75Th Anniversary And Arrives In The Galapagos Islands

MENAFN - 3BL) As part of its 75th anniversary in Latin America, New Holland Construction, a CNH brand, reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development in the region with the delivery of construction equipment to the municipality of Santa Cruz Island, in the Galapagos archipelago.

Among the machinery acquired by the municipality of Santa Cruz are the D180C tracked tractor, the B110C backhoe, the E215C hydraulic excavator and the L330 skid steer, manufactured in different plants in America, Europe and Asia. These stand out for the incorporation of state-of-the-art technology that allows operating with low noise level, lower fuel consumption and a significant reduction in emissions, adapting to the demanding environmental conditions of the island.

"New Holland's presence in Galapagos symbolizes much more than a delivery of machinery: it is a concrete contribution to the responsible development of the island, accompanying its growth with solutions that respect nature and local identity," said Rafael Ricciardi, Commercial Manager for Latin America. In addition, he added: "We are proud to be part of this new stage in Santa Cruz, promoting infrastructure and sustainable tourism."

With a history of more than seven decades in the continent, New Holland Construction continues to offer solutions for every application and working condition, with reliable, easy-to-maintain equipment and high-performance, fuel-efficient engines. Its commitment is also reflected in the comfort and safety of the operator, fundamental pillars of its philosophy of responsible innovation.