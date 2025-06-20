Medbetterhealth Selects EVO Care Group & Faith Home Healthcare As Key Partner For Medicare GUIDE Dementia Model

MedBetterHealth and Evo Care Group partner to expand Medicare dementia services through the CMS GUIDE Model, celebrated in Miramar FL.

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful step toward transforming dementia care in South Florida, MedBetterHealth has officially partnered with Evo Care Group and its subsidiary Faith Home Health Care to deliver comprehensive dementia services through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services GUIDE Model.

This strategic partnership was celebrated with a formal signing event at Faith Home Health Care's newly opened office in Miramar Florida. Leadership teams from all three organizations joined the full Faith staff to mark the occasion. The event highlighted a shared commitment to raising the standard of dementia care with services that are compassionate coordinated and fully covered by Medicare.

The GUIDE Model or Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience is the first national CMS program focused exclusively on dementia care. It emphasizes whole-person family-centered support including care navigation caregiver education behavioral health integration and respite. All services are covered for Medicare beneficiaries under Parts A and B.

MedBetterHealth a selected GUIDE Model provider brings extensive experience in home-based dementia care. The collaboration with Evo Care Group and Faith Home Health Care expands the reach of these services directly into patient homes and strengthens community-based care delivery.

"Today marks a new chapter in dementia care. Our partnership with Evo Care Group and Faith Home Health Care brings together aligned visions and unmatched passion. Together we are setting the standard for what compassionate innovative dementia care can and should look like." - said Dr. Erik Ilyayev Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MedBetterHealth.

Through this collaboration patients and caregivers will now receive:

1. Personalized care plans from dementia-trained professionals

2. Navigation and ongoing support from dedicated care coordinators

3. In-home medical and behavioral health visits

4. Respite services and caregiver training

5. Access to trusted home health professionals in their local community

"Partnering with MedBetterHealth is a pivotal step in advancing the future of dementia care. Together we are building a model that prioritizes dignity innovation and support for individuals living with dementia and their families." - said Hillel Adelman Chief Executive Officer of Evo Care Group.

"The GUIDE Model is a transformative step forward in healthcare and we are thrilled to be part of it. Through this partnership we aim to drive meaningful change in how dementia care is delivered improving lives and supporting families every step of the way."- added Allan Majeski Director of Business Development at Evo Health Group.

Together MedBetterHealth Evo Care Group and Faith Home Health Care are not only delivering on the promise of the GUIDE Model-they are building a more person-centered future for dementia care in America.

