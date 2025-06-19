Coca-Cola Wave Analysis 19 June 2025

Coca-Cola: ⬇️ Sell

– Coca-Cola broke the support zone

– Likely to fall to support level at 68.55

Coca-Cola recently broke the support zone located between the support level 70.35 (which reversed the price twice from May) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse 1 from May.

The breakout of this support zone coincided with the breakout of the daily Triangle from April – which accelerated the active correction 2.

Coca-Cola can be expected to fall to the next support level at 68.55 (former monthly low from May and the target for the completion of the active correction 2).