Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Coca-Cola Wave Analysis 19 June 2025


2025-06-19 11:06:56
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Coca-Cola: ⬇️ Sell

– Coca-Cola broke the support zone

– Likely to fall to support level at 68.55

Coca-Cola recently broke the support zone located between the support level 70.35 (which reversed the price twice from May) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse 1 from May.

The breakout of this support zone coincided with the breakout of the daily Triangle from April – which accelerated the active correction 2.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Coca-Cola can be expected to fall to the next support level at 68.55 (former monthly low from May and the target for the completion of the active correction 2).

MENAFN19062025000156011031ID1109698855

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search