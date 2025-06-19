Santa Clara County Fair Celebrates 81 Years July 30 To August 3, 2025

Santa Clara County Fair is "Still Hare and Kickin'"

Family-friendly Tradition Promises Exciting Events and Community Spirit

- Salene Duarte, ED, Santa Clara County FairgroundsSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Santa Clara County Fair is "Still Hare and Kickin'," and organizers are excited to invite the community to join the celebrations from July 30 to August 3, 2025, at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Marking an impressive 81 years of cherished traditions and unforgettable memories, this year's Fair promises a family-friendly experience that caters to all ages.Attendees will have the opportunity to revisit favorite fair traditions or create new memories as the community spirit fills the air with joy and laughter. The Fair serves as a vibrant showcase of local culture, bringing together diverse communities to celebrate their heritage through competitive exhibitions, including livestock and agricultural competitions, home arts displays, educational demonstrations, and much more.“I was recently asked what I love most about the Fair,” said Salene Duarte, newly appointed Executive Director of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Management Corporation.“My answer was simple-the smiles on people's faces as they enjoy the magic of the fairgrounds. My vision is to create a place where others can build lasting memories, just as I did when I was a little girl showing her first lamb.”The festivities kick off on Opening Day, Wednesday, July 30, featuring a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by Wacky Wednesday, where admission is only $20 and includes free carnival rides. Additional promotions include BOGO Day on Thursday, July 31, offering buy-one-get-one free admission and carnival ride passes. Children ages 5 and under, along with Active-Duty Military and Veterans with ID, can enter the fair for free from July 31 to August 3.Fair attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of free live entertainment across four stages. There will be music spanning multiple genres and eras, along with performances from local community acts. Attractions include magic shows for children, live blacksmith demonstrations, motorcycle stunt performances, live pro-wrestling matches, and an exhilarating water acrobat show. Additionally, camel rides have been added to the pony rides experience!No fair is complete without delicious food, and the Santa Clara County Fair has something for everyone. Fairgoers can enjoy traditional favorites like BBQ, corn dogs, and strawberry shortcake, as well as international cuisine and specialty drinks, including the popular fresh fruit baby bottles.In addition to all the fun and excitement, visitors can explore local flora and fauna, view inspiring home arts displays, and get up close with animals such as sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, cows, and horses. The gems and minerals exhibit will also be a highlight, along with a variety of reptiles on display.Everyone is encouraged to support the Jr. Livestock Auction on the morning of August 2 and to check out the silent auction items in the Home Arts building.The ultimate family fun experience awaits at the 2025 Santa Clara County Fair. For more information, visit thefair. Tickets will be on sale at the Main Entrance and may be purchased in advance at BUY TICKETS ONLINE .FAIR HIGHLIGHTS:.Roaring Riptides Live! An action-packed aquatic thrill show featuring water acrobatics, high-flying aerialists, and jet ski stunts..Junior Livestock Auction: Showcasing youth livestock projects on August 2..Pro-Wrestling Revolution: Live wrestling featuring the Lucha Libre high-flying style with acrobatic maneuvers and colorful characters on August 2 and 3..Fair Parade: A half-mile of music, dance, floats, and fun on August 2 at 6:00 pm..Live Blacksmithing: Live demonstrations from the father-daughter blacksmithing duo at White Rose Forge , who create both functional and artistic metalwork by blending modern innovation with traditional blacksmithing techniques..Camel Rides: For the first time at this year's Fair!FAIR SPECIALS:.July 30: Wacky Wednesday – $20 admission for everyone. Price includes unlimited free carnival rides..July 31: BOGO Thursday – Buy one admission ticket or carnival wristband and get one of equal or lesser value free..August 1: Free Style Friday – $10 admission for First Responders, County Employees, and Union Members with valid ID..July 31 – August 3: Thursday through Sunday - Free admission for Children 5 and under and Free admission for Active-Duty Military & Veterans with valid ID.Exhibitors: The Santa Clara County Fair is calling people of all ages, cultures, interests, and abilities to enter the Home Arts exhibit and competition! Artists, craftspeople, inventors, collectors, hobbyists, and everyone in between are welcome to enter numerous categories. The deadline to submit entries is June 26, 2025. For more information and to enter, please visit .Fair Parade: The Fair is looking for entertaining, creative, and exciting entries to participate in the August 2 parade at 6:00 pm. Equestrians, bands, floats, drill teams, dance teams, comical groups, military groups, and other unique, fun, and entertaining entries are invited to apply at this link . Deadline is July 1, 2025. All parade participants receive free admission to the Fair.Join us for an unforgettable celebration at the Santa Clara County Fair, where laughter, joy, and community spirit come together!###

