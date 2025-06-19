Attention Delhi Metro Travelers: Services To Start At 4 Am On International Yoga Day, 21 June

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Metro will commence early morning services from 4 AM on all originating stations on Saturday, 21 June 2025, to facilitate the smooth movement of yoga enthusiasts celebrating the International Day of Yoga. Trains will run on all lines at 30-minute intervals from 4 AM until regular passenger services begin as per the daily timetable.

International Day of Yoga, 21 June

As India prepares to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga, the government is organising nationwide events under the theme“Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. The flagship event, Yoga Sangam, will feature a synchronised mass yoga demonstration based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at over 100,000 locations across the country on 21 June 2025, from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, reaffirming the global significance of yoga for physical and mental well-being.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". This theme echoes a vital truth about the interconnectedness of health, sustainability, and the environment, aligning with India's "One Earth, One Family, One Future" vision highlighted during its G20 presidency.

Yoga, an ancient Indian practice , is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj', meaning“to unite” or“to join.” It symbolises the harmony of mind and body, thought and action, and the balance between humans and nature. Recognised worldwide for its holistic health benefits, yoga has become a universal practice promoting wellness and harmony.

The United Nations officially declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga on 11 December 2014 through resolution 69/131, following India's proposal.

The resolution was endorsed by a record 175 member states. The date was chosen for the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, symbolising the connection between nature and human well-being.

The International Day of Yoga 2025 will not just be a one-day observance--it will reflect India's enduring commitment to holistic health, environmental harmony, and global well-being. With "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" as its guiding principle, India continues to lead the world in connecting physical fitness with mindful living.

The PM Yoga Awards will also recognise excellence in promoting and practising Yoga.