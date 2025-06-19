Dubai Municipality Issues Alert Over Fake Magazine Offering Ads For Up To Dh35,000

Dubai Municipality has issued a stern warning to business owners in Dubai after reports emerged of individuals falsely claiming affiliation with the civic body while soliciting congratulatory advertisements for a magazine.

In an official statement to Khaleej Times, Dubai Municipality categorically denied any connection to the publication, stating:“We confirm that Dubai Municipality does not publish, sponsor, or endorse any specific publication, and no external agency or individual has been authorised to collect advertisements or commercial sponsorships on behalf of Dubai Municipality.”

Recommended For You

The civic body further added that it had not previously encountered reports of this nature but assured that“appropriate legal measures will be taken against any unauthorised use of Dubai Municipality's name or identity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When Khaleej Times called the mobile number provided by the magazine representatives, posing as a potential client, the person on the other end explicitly claimed to be from Dubai Municipality . Not only did they share sample layouts and advertising quotes for the magazine, but they also insisted it was a government-backed publication aimed at promoting local businesses.

Khaleej Times obtained the rate card, which listed staggering prices. Dh35,000 for the back cover, Dh25,000 for the inside front and back covers, Dh18,000 for a double spread, Dh13,000 for the first page, Dh10,000 for a full page inside, Dh6,000 for a half-page, and Dh3,500 for a quarter page.

The representatives even sent glossy sample pages and promotional materials to lend credibility to their claims.

Aggressive tactics

Business owners described being approached by representatives dressed in kandouras, who claimed to be working directly with Dubai Municipality. The approach was far from subtle.

“I got a call last fortnight from someone who said they were working with Dubai Municipality and were collecting advertisements for their official magazine. They even sent me a rate card and sample pages to prove their legitimacy,” said AA, who runs an auto workshop in Al Quoz.

Another Dubai businesswoman, Zeenath Javeria, shared a similar experience.“They sent me the rate card too, but I told them I wasn't interested,” she said.

The representatives reportedly used high-pressure sales tactics, hinting that refusal to advertise might reflect poorly on businesses.“They would insist it was backed by the government and that not participating would affect our reputation. It was intimidating,” said a man who owns a general contracting business.

He recalled similar tactics back when Dubai won the bid to host Expo 2020.“Back then, we were flooded with calls to place congratulatory ads in various magazines claiming to be linked with government entities. It's the same playbook all over again,” he said.

Circulation doubts

Business owners expressed scepticism over the magazine's reach and distribution.“There's no telling how many copies they actually print, if any, or where they are even circulated,” Javeria remarked.

Online forums are also rife with similar complaints, where residents claim they were approached for advertisements in magazines claiming affiliations with various government entities. Many questioned whether the publications even existed beyond their glossy sample pages.

In its statement, Dubai Municipality urged the business community to be cautious of such fraudulent activities.“If you receive suspicious communications claiming affiliation with the Municipality, please contact us immediately via our official call centre at 800 900, through our website ( ), or by visiting your nearest Customer Happiness Centre. All reports will be treated with urgency and confidentiality,” the statement read.

Authorities confirmed that swift legal action would be taken against those found misusing the Municipality's name or identity.