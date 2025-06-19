GBP/USD Signal 19/06: Wedge Signals More Downside (Chart)
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3630. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3630. Add a stop-loss at 1.3350.
The GBP/USD also reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, which was in line with expectations. The bank left interest rates unchanged between 4.25% and 4.50% and maintained its forecast for two cuts this year. Most notably, the dot plot pointed to four cuts in 2026 and 2027.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has pulled back from the year-to-date high of 1.3631 in June to the current 1.3445. The current price is along the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern, a popular bullish continuation sign.This retreat happened after the pair formed a rising wedge pattern, a popular bearish reversal pattern. Further, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the zero line.The MACD indicator has continued falling, while the two have lines have formed a bearish crossover. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the 50-day EMA at 1.3350.A drop below that level will signal more downside, potentially to the 100-day moving average at 1.3166. A move above the resistance at 1.3600 will invalidate the bearish view.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
