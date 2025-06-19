Pfmcrypto Boosts BTC Yield Potential With 2025 Launch Of Advanced AI-Powered Multi-Crypto Mining Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The enhanced system leverages AI to optimize hash power and enable real‐time switching across BTC, XRP, DOGE, SOL, and other top cryptocurrencies to increase mining returns

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFMCrypto, a UK‐based crypto asset management firm, announces significant upgrades to its AI‐powered cloud mining platform for 2025. The new system uses advanced artificial intelligence to analyze market trends, optimize hash power through ASIC‐GPU clusters, and automatically switch between the most profitable cryptocurrencies. The upgrades aim to help users maximize their mining returns and simplify participation in the crypto mining space.

However, this new wave is not only limited to X or crypto trading platforms; PFM Crypto, a trusted crypto asset management company in the UK, has also taken the bold step by introducing its users to its smart, AI-optimized crypto mining platform.

Click here to visit the company's official website:









What is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining is an innovative approach to earn cryptocurrencies like BTC, Doge, and XRP without buying them. By mining, users are contributing to the decentralization and security of blockchain while the ecosystem rewards them with daily mining income.

"Running a mining node is ideal, however, it is very challenging. Users have to purchase expensive hardware and acquire deep technological knowledge to manage this hardware. We launch PFM Crypto to challenge the traditional mining approach and offer users flexible and democratized access to the mining space – no upfront mining fee or hidden charge on withdrawal." said PFMCrypto CEO.

PFM Crypto is a reliable cloud mining protocol that allows users to access mining power remotely on any mobile device – eliminating the need to buy any hardware or acquire BTC node troubleshooting skills.

BTC mining revenue performance in June

Trial Contract: Investment: $100 | Net Profit: Classic Contract: Investment: $500 | Net Profit: Classic Contract: Investment: $3,000 | Net Profit: $3,888

Prepaid Contract: Investment: $5,000 | Net Profit: $7,370

Advanced Contract: Investment: $10,000 | Net Profit: $17,240

These are not hypothetical data, but are based on real feedback from millions of users.

Click here to view more mining contracts.

Why Everyone is Getting on PFM Crypto AI-Supported Cloud Mining 2025

- Smarter Resource Allocation: One of the challenges of traditional cloud mining is resource allocation – users are unable to determine when to start or stop mining. PFM Crypto adopts the use of AI to help users analyze real-time data on mining performance, energy consumption and market trends to ensure that they profitably allocate their computing resources, minimize waste and increase returns.

- Predictive Maintenance and Downtime: PFM Crypto combines experienced personnel with AI to achieve high operational efficiency. With AI, the system can predict hardware failures, allowing the protocol to swiftly manage pending system issues and prevent downtime, ensuring higher mining uptime and consistent rewards.

- Energy Optimization: In traditional cloud mining, high energy cost is a challenge. However, on PFM Crypto, using AI continues to improve mining operations by noting temperature and hash rates to optimize electricity usage and reduce blockchain carbon footprint.

- Adaptive Strategy: From switching between coins to selecting the best mining algorithms, Users can leverage the PFM Crypto AI-supported platform to adjust mining strategies in real time, relying on market sentiment and trends.











How to get started on the most trusted Cloud Mining platform in 2025

1. Sign up on your PC or mobile device here

2. Receive your free $10 welcome bonus

3. Active your first cloud computing power with the bonus

4. Monitor rewards using its real-time analytical tool

5. Access free withdrawal anytime

In Summary

PFMCrypto is a legally registered UK company authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), adhering strictly to local regulations. The platform offers a seamless, low-barrier entry into crypto mining for both beginners and experienced investors, aiming to help users maximize their earnings with minimal effort.

Start your hassle-free cloud mining journey with PFMCrypto and boost your income today! New users can get a $10 bonus.

For more information, visit the official PFMCrypto website: /

Or download the mobile app from Google Play and the Apple App Store .

Media Contact:

Amelia Elspeth

PFMcrypto

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: