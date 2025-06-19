Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Jordanian Woman To Join IIFA Honored

2025-06-19 02:02:35
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 19 (Petra) –During an honoring ceremony, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, praised selection of Dr. Khawla Nubani as the first woman to join membership of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) since its establishment in 1981, as a "Jordanian achievement".
The IIFA Conference had elected Dr. Nubani to join the institution, which is affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, during its 26th session held in Doha, Qatar, last May.
In a teleconference speech, IIFA Secretary-General , Dr. Qutb Mustafa Sano, commended Jordan's role, under its Hashemite leadership and scholars, in consolidating the concepts of tolerance, justice, and moderation in Islam.
Sano noted candidacy of Dr. al-Nubani was unanimously approved by the IIFA's members, given her "solid" academic career.
Dr. Nubani, who is is a Jordanian researcher in Islamic economics, has made "significant" contributions to the development of Islamic finance tools, particularly in the field of Islamic bonds and the governance of financial institutions.

