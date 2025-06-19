403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
First Jordanian Woman To Join IIFA Honored
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 19 (Petra) –During an honoring ceremony, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, praised selection of Dr. Khawla Nubani as the first woman to join membership of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) since its establishment in 1981, as a "Jordanian achievement".
The IIFA Conference had elected Dr. Nubani to join the institution, which is affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, during its 26th session held in Doha, Qatar, last May.
In a teleconference speech, IIFA Secretary-General , Dr. Qutb Mustafa Sano, commended Jordan's role, under its Hashemite leadership and scholars, in consolidating the concepts of tolerance, justice, and moderation in Islam.
Sano noted candidacy of Dr. al-Nubani was unanimously approved by the IIFA's members, given her "solid" academic career.
Dr. Nubani, who is is a Jordanian researcher in Islamic economics, has made "significant" contributions to the development of Islamic finance tools, particularly in the field of Islamic bonds and the governance of financial institutions.
Amman, June 19 (Petra) –During an honoring ceremony, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, praised selection of Dr. Khawla Nubani as the first woman to join membership of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) since its establishment in 1981, as a "Jordanian achievement".
The IIFA Conference had elected Dr. Nubani to join the institution, which is affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, during its 26th session held in Doha, Qatar, last May.
In a teleconference speech, IIFA Secretary-General , Dr. Qutb Mustafa Sano, commended Jordan's role, under its Hashemite leadership and scholars, in consolidating the concepts of tolerance, justice, and moderation in Islam.
Sano noted candidacy of Dr. al-Nubani was unanimously approved by the IIFA's members, given her "solid" academic career.
Dr. Nubani, who is is a Jordanian researcher in Islamic economics, has made "significant" contributions to the development of Islamic finance tools, particularly in the field of Islamic bonds and the governance of financial institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment