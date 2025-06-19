Ahmedabad Plane Crash Aftermath: Kolkata Airport Authorities Want A Role In Clearance For High-Rises Near Airfield
Sources aware of the development said that the airport authorities want a mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from them before the civic authorities concerned giving clearance to any high-rise building within that area around the airport.
Although no official notification on the matter had been issued as year, the airport authorities have started discussing the matter with the public representatives from the airport adjacent areas.
Confirming the development Rathin Ghosh, West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister and the Trinamool Congress legislator from Madhyamgram, the nearest assembly constituency to the airport, said that the main demand of the airport authorities is that the clearance for any high-rise building within the area of 20 km radius around the airport should be given by the civic authorities concerned only after the NOC from the airport officials.
“This rule is already followed by Madhyamgram municipality since it is the closest urban civic body to the airport. Now, it is to be seen what would be there from the fresh notification from the airport authorities,” Ghosh said.
Once the notification in the matter is issued, municipalities like Madhyamgram, New Barrackpore, and Uttar Dum Dum and municipal corporations like Bidhannagar and a small part of Kolkata will also come under the restrictions.
Now, the question arises on what would be the fate of the already existing high-rise buildings beyond a particular height within the area of 20 km of radius around the airport.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment