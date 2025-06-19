Samson Sky Unveils Game-Changing Manufacturing Program For Flying Car

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Maxwell is referring to Samson's Builder Assist Program, designed to help customers meet the FAA's 51% construction requirement for Experimental Category aircraft. Instead of needing to have specialized skills, customers will use computer-guided machinery, which ensures both accuracy and efficiency in fabricating their parts. The remaining assembly is then completed by Switchblade technicians, enhancing quality control throughout the process.

Company officials stated that due to this new high-tech program, they have cut the customer's time commitment at the Build Center from over three weeks down to just one week to complete their portion. "We're saving customers time and money with our high-tech system while providing them the unique experience of building their own vehicle," said Sam Bousfield, CEO and designer of the Switchblade. With over 2,400 Reservation Holders across 50+ countries and all 50 U.S. states, Samson is preparing for large-scale production, aiming to deliver the first Switchblades in 2026.

"Part of our purpose is to transform travel while reducing our footprint on the earth," added Bousfield. "With our system, we've created a scalable model for producing high-performance parts with a fraction of the environmental impact of traditional methods."

Samson notes that many other Builder Assist programs typically require customers to invest weeks or even months of work. Company officials emphasize that Samson's program is a game changer for Experimental aircraft, as it leverages the benefits of automated manufacturing, simplified tasks, and a one-week Builder Assist Program for customers. The company predicts this breakthrough will help attract an even larger number of customers, making the dream of owning a flying car more accessible. As CEO Sam Bousfield puts it, "Just having a flying car brings incredible prestige, but being able to say that you built it elevates you to Tony Stark status."

The Switchblade Flying Sports Car is a street-legal, hybrid electric vehicle that is high-performance both on the road and in the air . You park the Switchblade in your garage and drive it from there to a nearby airport, using highways and local roads. Once there, the wings swing out and the tail extends in under three minutes. You fly your registered aircraft to the airport nearest your destination, then simply land, transform back to driving mode – the wings and tail safely stowed and protected – and drive the last few miles to your destination. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room for travel bags, and flies up to 450 miles on a single tank of premium auto gas. Estimated cruise speed in the air is 160 mph.

For more information about the Switchblade and to follow its progress into production, visit:

PLEASE NOTE:

The Switchblade is an Experimental category aircraft. The FAA does not provide Certification for this category of aircraft - they certify aircraft that are fully produced in a factory by the manufacturer.

Media Contact:

Gail Gallegos @ (916) 769-6979 (Mobile)

[email protected]

Additional Hi-Res images available by request

SOURCE Samson Sky