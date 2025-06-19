Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Major Store Closing Sales Underway At 26 At Home Locations Nationwide


NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Consumer – Retail has been retained to manage store closing sales at 26 At Home locations across the country. These sales present a rare opportunity for consumers to take advantage of deep discounts on a wide range of home décor, furniture, and seasonal merchandise. Closing stores will direct customers to other nearby At Home stores to shop once the sales end, or when a nearby store isn't available, online.

Hilco is overseeing the sales process to ensure a smooth transition for shoppers and store employees alike. The sales begin today and are anticipated to continue at the closing stores until all inventory, fixtures, and equipment have been sold.

"Shoppers can expect truly incredible savings on a massive inventory of home furnishings and decor," said a spokesperson for the joint venture. "From wall art and rugs to patio furniture and kitchen essentials, everything must go - and prices have been reduced across the board."

Key Sale Details

  • Up to 30% off across the store.
  • Only in-store discounts are valid; coupons and other non-employee customer discounts will not be applied in addition to sales prices in closing stores.
  • All sales final on purchases made on or after June 19, 2025.
  • Returns to the closing stores for purchases made prior to June 19, 2025, can be made until July 2, 2025, in accordance with At Home's policy.
  • Gift cards, gift certificates, loyalty & credit card rewards will be accepted through July 2, 2025 at the closing stores.
  • Store fixtures and equipment are also being sold.
  • Find the closing store nearest you:
  • Each store will remain open during its normal operating hours throughout the sale.
  • Customers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection, as popular items are expected to sell quickly.

Locations

Store

Address

City

State

Zip

AT HOME

1982 E 20th St

Chico

CA

95928

AT HOME

2200 Harbor Blvd

Costa Mesa

CA

92627

AT HOME

26532 Towne Center Drive

Foothill Ranch

CA

92610

AT HOME

2900 N Bellflower Blvd

Long Beach

CA

90815

AT HOME

3795 E Foothills Blvd

Pasadena

CA

91107

AT HOME

8320 Delta Shores Circle S

Sacramento

CA

95832

AT HOME

750 Newhall Dr

San Jose

CA

95110-1106

AT HOME

2505 El Camino Real

Tustin

CA

92782

AT HOME

14585 BiscayneBlvd

North Miami

FL

33181-1209

AT HOME

13180 S Cicero Avenue

Crestwood

IL

60445

AT HOME

5203 W War Memorial Dr

Peoria

IL

61615

AT HOME

300 Providence Highway

Dedham

MA

02026

AT HOME

571 Boston Turnpike

Shrewsbury

MA

01545

AT HOME

2820 HWY 63 South

Rochester

MN

55904-5571

AT HOME

905 S 24th Street W

Billings

MT

59102

AT HOME

461 Route 10 East

Ledgewood

NJ

07852

AT HOME

1361 NJ-35

Middletown
Township

NJ

07748

AT HOME

301 Nassau Park Blvd

Princeton

NJ

08540

AT HOME

300 Baychester Ave

Bronx

NY

10475

AT HOME

6135 Junction Blvd

Rego Park

NY

11374

AT HOME

720 ClairtonBlvd

Pittsburgh

PA

15236

AT HOME

19460 Compass Creek Pkwy

Leesburg

VA

20175

AT HOME

8300 Sudley Rd

Manassas

VA

20109

AT HOME

1001 E Sunset Dr

Bellingham

WA

98226

AT HOME

2530 Rudkin Rd

Yakima

WA

98903

AT HOME

3201 North Mayfair Rd

Wauwatosa

WI

53222

About At Home:
 AT HOME believes your home should be a reflection of your personal style – warm, thoughtful and inviting. As your go-to source for design and decorating inspiration, AT HOME offers exclusive, elevated collections that blend value with distinctive style. The Company is passionate about helping customers design their life AT HOME with beautiful, accessible solutions that inspire and engage. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, AT HOME currently operates 260 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.

About Hilco Consumer – Retail
 Hilco Consumer – Retail provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. It also supports company operations through its proprietary SaaS-based virtual store management platform. Hilco Consumer-Retail is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global ( ).

SOURCE Hilco Consumer-Retail

