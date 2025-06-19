Major Store Closing Sales Underway At 26 At Home Locations Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Consumer – Retail has been retained to manage store closing sales at 26 At Home locations across the country. These sales present a rare opportunity for consumers to take advantage of deep discounts on a wide range of home décor, furniture, and seasonal merchandise. Closing stores will direct customers to other nearby At Home stores to shop once the sales end, or when a nearby store isn't available, online. Hilco is overseeing the sales process to ensure a smooth transition for shoppers and store employees alike. The sales begin today and are anticipated to continue at the closing stores until all inventory, fixtures, and equipment have been sold. "Shoppers can expect truly incredible savings on a massive inventory of home furnishings and decor," said a spokesperson for the joint venture. "From wall art and rugs to patio furniture and kitchen essentials, everything must go - and prices have been reduced across the board." Key Sale Details

Up to 30% off across the store.

Only in-store discounts are valid; coupons and other non-employee customer discounts will not be applied in addition to sales prices in closing stores.

All sales final on purchases made on or after June 19, 2025.

Returns to the closing stores for purchases made prior to June 19, 2025, can be made until July 2, 2025, in accordance with At Home's policy.

Gift cards, gift certificates, loyalty & credit card rewards will be accepted through July 2, 2025 at the closing stores.

Store fixtures and equipment are also being sold.

Find the closing store nearest you:

Each store will remain open during its normal operating hours throughout the sale. Customers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection, as popular items are expected to sell quickly. Locations

Store Address City State Zip AT HOME 1982 E 20th St Chico CA 95928 AT HOME 2200 Harbor Blvd Costa Mesa CA 92627 AT HOME 26532 Towne Center Drive Foothill Ranch CA 92610 AT HOME 2900 N Bellflower Blvd Long Beach CA 90815 AT HOME 3795 E Foothills Blvd Pasadena CA 91107 AT HOME 8320 Delta Shores Circle S Sacramento CA 95832 AT HOME 750 Newhall Dr San Jose CA 95110-1106 AT HOME 2505 El Camino Real Tustin CA 92782 AT HOME 14585 BiscayneBlvd North Miami FL 33181-1209 AT HOME 13180 S Cicero Avenue Crestwood IL 60445 AT HOME 5203 W War Memorial Dr Peoria IL 61615 AT HOME 300 Providence Highway Dedham MA 02026 AT HOME 571 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury MA 01545 AT HOME 2820 HWY 63 South Rochester MN 55904-5571 AT HOME 905 S 24th Street W Billings MT 59102 AT HOME 461 Route 10 East Ledgewood NJ 07852 AT HOME 1361 NJ-35 Middletown

Township NJ 07748 AT HOME 301 Nassau Park Blvd Princeton NJ 08540 AT HOME 300 Baychester Ave Bronx NY 10475 AT HOME 6135 Junction Blvd Rego Park NY 11374 AT HOME 720 ClairtonBlvd Pittsburgh PA 15236 AT HOME 19460 Compass Creek Pkwy Leesburg VA 20175 AT HOME 8300 Sudley Rd Manassas VA 20109 AT HOME 1001 E Sunset Dr Bellingham WA 98226 AT HOME 2530 Rudkin Rd Yakima WA 98903 AT HOME 3201 North Mayfair Rd Wauwatosa WI 53222

About At Home:

AT HOME believes your home should be a reflection of your personal style – warm, thoughtful and inviting. As your go-to source for design and decorating inspiration, AT HOME offers exclusive, elevated collections that blend value with distinctive style. The Company is passionate about helping customers design their life AT HOME with beautiful, accessible solutions that inspire and engage. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, AT HOME currently operates 260 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.

About Hilco Consumer – Retail

Hilco Consumer – Retail provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. It also supports company operations through its proprietary SaaS-based virtual store management platform. Hilco Consumer-Retail is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global ( ).

SOURCE Hilco Consumer-Retail

