Neuralcure AI Launches The First Diagnostic & Digital Twin OS For Preventative Care Clinics

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As millions of Americans take control of their health, ordering their own labs and imaging, using AI to self-navigate symptoms, and bypassing traditional gatekeepers, a new healthcare economy is forming, and it is projected to reach $590B+ by 2029. NeuralCure AI is stepping in to ensure this future is safe, scalable, and intelligent.

"This market is happening with or without the old system, and there's no putting the cat back in the bag," said Orin Wilson , CEO of NeuralCure AI. "Patients are leading the charge. NeuralCure is the infrastructure that ensures this revolution actually works."

Rising Distrust in Healthcare Is Fueling Patient-Led Models

Over the past several years, public confidence in traditional healthcare systems has seen a significant shift. High-profile treatment errors, inconsistent guidance during the pandemic, and ongoing debates around vaccine safety and pharmaceutical influence have caused many patients to seek more control over their own care.

Surveys by Gallup and Pew Research show a decline in institutional trust in healthcare providers and public health authorities, especially among younger generations and self-pay patients. At the same time, there's been a surge in demand for tools that allow individuals to proactively manage their health, interpret their own data, and explore personalized treatment paths outside of insurance-based medicine.

This growing skepticism hasn't led to disengagement, it's led to empowered participation. Patients are now:



Ordering their own lab work and imaging



Using AI tools to interpret symptoms and make health decisions

Seeking out regenerative, preventative, and functional care models that align with personal values

" Patients today want transparency, autonomy, and intelligence in their care ," said Orin Wilson , CEO of NeuralCure AI. "They're not opting out of healthcare, they're opting into something better. Our job is to support that shift with the right infrastructure."

NeuralCure AI is responding to this demand by building systems that combine medical-grade intelligence with real-time, patient-facing accessibility, helping both patients and clinics navigate this new era of care with more confidence and fewer blind spots.

Introducing the Diagnostic & Digital Twin OS

NeuralCure AI's OS is designed to power the full lifecycle of modern, cash-pay, and AI-enabled healthcare clinics with:



AI-Powered Diagnostics & Decision Support

Triage, interpret, and recommend with clinical-grade intelligence.



Digital Twin Simulations

See not just what is, but what's coming next, based on real-time, personalized health models.

Unified Data Aggregation Layer

Connect labs, wearables, voice analytics, and environmental sources into one adaptive intelligence system.

"This is the Stripe moment for healthcare," said John Glenn , Head of Product. "Just like Stripe built the OS for internet commerce, we're building the Diagnostic & Digital Twin OS for patient-powered care. Everyone else is building tools. We're building the layer those tools plug into."

The Rise of Patient-Powered Clinics

Startups like Function Health , Wild Health , Levels , Tally Health , and Prenuvo have shown massive consumer demand for preventative, longevity, and self-directed care. The space remains fragmented, risky, and unregulated, with most clinics cobbling together systems not built for this model.

NeuralCure AI is the first to bring infrastructure-level intelligence to the space, enabling precision, safety, and scale from day one.

How Market Demand Is Driving NeuralCure AI's Growth

The growth of NeuralCure AI is closely tied to the structural changes happening across preventative and cash-pay healthcare. As more clinics shift toward self-directed, out-of-pocket care models, they face a consistent set of challenges: fragmented data, lack of diagnostic infrastructure, and inefficient workflows not designed for this new care model. NeuralCure AI was built to address those gaps.

The company is seeing increased adoption from clinics focused on early detection, regenerative therapies, imaging, and personalized care, many of which operate without traditional insurance billing or EHR systems.

"Most of the traction we're seeing is a direct response to operational needs from clinics already serving this market," said Orin Wilson, CEO of NeuralCure AI. "They need infrastructure that's purpose-built for how healthcare is actually being delivered now."

Backed by Forum Ventures

NeuralCure AI is backed by Bad Ventures and Forum Ventures, an early-stage fund and accelerator focused on building companies solving meaningful problems in healthcare and enterprise software. Their support has helped guide NeuralCure's go-to-market strategy and early traction.

About NeuralCure AI

NeuralCure AI is the infrastructure company powering the future of patient-led healthcare. As the first Diagnostic & Digital Twin Operating System for preventative and regenerative clinics, we help clinics deliver safer, smarter, and more scalable care, on the patient's terms.

