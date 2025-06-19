Tango Night Leaves Baku Piano Festival's Visitors In Awe

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 4th Baku Piano Festival has mesmerized the audience at Rotunda Roof Garden with a passionate tango night, headlined by the acclaimed Altera Ensemble (Turkiye), Azernews reports.

Accompanied by the dance duo Kamran Babayev and Ezgi Er, the evening became an unforgettable celebration of music and cultural exchange.

The stage sparkled with a vibrant performance featuring Rustem Mustafa (violin), M. Reşat Güner (accordion), Zibelhan Dağdelen (soprano), Suzan Şenol Sayın (piano), Simge Keskin (cello), Bora Çamoğlu (double bass), Ege Tokatlı (guitar), and Yavuz Akalın (ney). Their musical synergy brought the spirit of tango to life, captivating the audience from the very first note.

Expressing their heartfelt impressions, members of Altera Ensemble shared their delight at performing in Baku.

Renowned for its innovative approach, Altera Ensemble seamlessly fuses classical, contemporary, and world music through bold reinterpretations.

From Astor Piazzolla's fiery tangos to inventive renditions of Baroque, classical, and film compositions, the group's soundscape transcends genre boundaries.

From June 14 to June 28, piano enthusiasts have a great opportunity to enjoy a diverse program of music across various genres performed by virtuosos from around the world.

The festival features concerts by renowned musicians from Austria, Brazil, Georgia, the Netherlands, Turkiye, France, and other countries.

Throughout these two weeks, residents and visitors of the capital are delighted by a rich lineup of performances catering to every taste. Baku Piano Festival 2025 offers its audiences not only exceptional music but also art events, theatrical productions, and a literary competition.

A highlight of the festival is the "We Are the Future" concert showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.

Baku Piano Festival is not only about the mastery of virtuoso performers but also about the unique atmosphere that the festival creates a space where music energizes everyone, from performers to audiences.

Each participant can find something to love: from the most discerning ear to those captivated by Brazilian rhythms or tango. May the piano inspire you!

For more information, please visit the festival's website .

All photos are sourced from the festival's official social media channels.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.