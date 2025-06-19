403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese FM discuses Iran-Israel conflict with Omani FM
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized Israel’s recent military strike on Iran during a phone discussion with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, stating it violated international law and Iran’s sovereignty, while destabilizing the region.
According to reports, Wang, who is also a senior official in the Communist Party of China, reaffirmed that China consistently promotes peaceful solutions to international disputes. He stressed that the most urgent task at hand is achieving a ceasefire and stopping the ongoing conflict.
Wang expressed China’s support for a joint statement issued by 21 Arab and Islamic nations, including Oman, which calls for de-escalation in the Israel-Iran confrontation. He voiced hope that countries in the Arab and Islamic world would maintain unity and continue promoting diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.
He added that China intends to keep working closely with Oman and other nations in the region, and will use international platforms, such as the United Nations, to help facilitate peace and bring an end to the hostilities in the Middle East.
According to reports, Wang, who is also a senior official in the Communist Party of China, reaffirmed that China consistently promotes peaceful solutions to international disputes. He stressed that the most urgent task at hand is achieving a ceasefire and stopping the ongoing conflict.
Wang expressed China’s support for a joint statement issued by 21 Arab and Islamic nations, including Oman, which calls for de-escalation in the Israel-Iran confrontation. He voiced hope that countries in the Arab and Islamic world would maintain unity and continue promoting diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.
He added that China intends to keep working closely with Oman and other nations in the region, and will use international platforms, such as the United Nations, to help facilitate peace and bring an end to the hostilities in the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment