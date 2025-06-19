Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese FM discuses Iran-Israel conflict with Omani FM

Chinese FM discuses Iran-Israel conflict with Omani FM


2025-06-19 07:30:12
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized Israel’s recent military strike on Iran during a phone discussion with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, stating it violated international law and Iran’s sovereignty, while destabilizing the region.

According to reports, Wang, who is also a senior official in the Communist Party of China, reaffirmed that China consistently promotes peaceful solutions to international disputes. He stressed that the most urgent task at hand is achieving a ceasefire and stopping the ongoing conflict.

Wang expressed China’s support for a joint statement issued by 21 Arab and Islamic nations, including Oman, which calls for de-escalation in the Israel-Iran confrontation. He voiced hope that countries in the Arab and Islamic world would maintain unity and continue promoting diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.

He added that China intends to keep working closely with Oman and other nations in the region, and will use international platforms, such as the United Nations, to help facilitate peace and bring an end to the hostilities in the Middle East.

MENAFN19062025000045017281ID1109695960

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search