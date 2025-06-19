HMP Global Earns Multiple 2025 Top Workplace Honors Based Solely On Employee Feedback

The 2025 honors complement HMP Global's earlier national recognition for workplace excellence.

- Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO of HMP Global

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HMP Global this year earned a trio of Top Workplace honors including Top Workplaces Culture Excellence from employee engagement technology company Energage LLC, Delaware Valley Top Workplaces from The Philadelphia Inquirer, and New Jersey Top Workplaces by NJ Advance Media.

All three awards were based on confidential employee surveys by employee engagement data company Energage. The surveys measured several aspects of the employee experience, such as feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute, and identified HMP Global, a world leader in healthcare events, education and insight, as a standout among hundreds of organizations.

“At HMP Global, our people are our greatest strength,” said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO of HMP Global.“These awards validate the strong culture we've built together-one that supports growth, rewards collaboration, and ensures every employee feels heard and valued.”

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award honors the work-life flexibility HMP Global offers its nearly 350 employees. This includes the options employees have in how and where they work as well as the care HMP Global managers show for employees' concerns.

The 2025 honors complement HMP Global's earlier national recognition for workplace excellence. In 2024, HMP Global was presented the 2024 Top Workplaces Award for Remote Work by Monster and Energage and 2024 Great Place to Work certification, based on stellar reviews from employees. The company also earned numerous Top Workplaces awards in 2023 and 2022.

HMP Global's commitment to a people-first culture includes:

.Regular professional development opportunities

.Support for remote and hybrid employees

.In-person networking events

.An average employee tenure of seven years

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

In 2024, 75% of HMP Global employees considered the company a great place to work, a figure well above the U.S. average of 57%. Additionally, 91% reported feeling welcomed when they joined the company, and 94% were comfortable with the level of responsibility they are given.

Learn more and find a career at HMP Global: hmpglobal/careers .

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight - with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal .

