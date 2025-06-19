403
International Forum of Ministers of Education starts in Russia
(MENAFN) The 3rd International Forum of Ministers of Education, titled “Shaping the Future,” officially opened on Wednesday in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Republic. The two-day event has brought together top education officials from over 30 countries for discussions on the evolving global education landscape.
Participating nations include the UAE, Belarus, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Myanmar, Laos, the Central African Republic, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, and others. The forum’s agenda centers on pressing educational challenges, including digital transformation, the use of artificial intelligence and online learning, inclusive and equitable education, and the changing role of educators.
The event serves as a major platform for international cooperation and the exchange of ideas aimed at strengthening national education systems amid rapid global changes.
In a video address, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of ensuring universal access to quality education, calling it a key factor in reducing inequality, promoting social justice, and improving quality of life.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the historical significance of teachers, especially during wartime, highlighting their resilience on the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.
Opening the session, Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov stressed that Russia’s education system remains resilient and continues to develop despite external pressures. He expressed a commitment to sharing Russia’s experiences with global partners.
Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky underscored the strategic role of education in preserving national sovereignty, stating that effective teaching shapes children into self-reliant citizens or leaves them vulnerable to foreign influence.
Myanmar’s Education Minister Nyunt Pe praised Russia for supporting education reforms in his country and expressed interest in learning more about digital education. Zeljka Stojicic, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Education and Culture, highlighted the forum as a valuable opportunity to exchange insights on effective educational development strategies.
