403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Set to Launch Global Hub for Digital Yuan
(MENAFN) China is set to launch an international operations center dedicated to the digital yuan, announced this week by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), in a strategic move to boost the currency’s global reach and cut dependence on leading international currencies.
At the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the PBoC, outlined that this effort aligns with the broader goal of pushing the digital yuan, also referred to as the e-CNY, onto the world stage.
Pan emphasized that long-standing issues within traditional cross-border payment networks have become glaringly obvious, underscoring the urgent need for a more diverse and modern global financial system.
“There is a growing need to reduce dependence on a single currency,” Pan stated, carefully avoiding direct mention of the US dollar.
He also voiced criticism toward the governance frameworks of major global financial bodies such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, pointing out that voting rights and share distributions have failed to reflect the current global economic landscape.
“A regulatory adjustment is necessary for emerging markets and developing countries to take their rightful place in the global economy,” he affirmed.
Progress in Digital Yuan Development
China’s journey with the digital yuan began in 2014, culminating in its launch in 2020 through a pilot program in four cities, which has progressively expanded since.
In 2022, the PBoC introduced a mobile application serving as a digital wallet for the e-CNY, accessible via the App Store and Google Play, enabling users to conduct transactions seamlessly using the digital currency.
The pilot initiative now spans 12 cities and regions, including key hubs such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Changsha, Suzhou, Xi’an, Qingdao, and Dalian. It also covers Hainan Province, the Xiongan New Area in Hebei Province, and selected venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou linked to the Winter Olympics zone.
At the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the PBoC, outlined that this effort aligns with the broader goal of pushing the digital yuan, also referred to as the e-CNY, onto the world stage.
Pan emphasized that long-standing issues within traditional cross-border payment networks have become glaringly obvious, underscoring the urgent need for a more diverse and modern global financial system.
“There is a growing need to reduce dependence on a single currency,” Pan stated, carefully avoiding direct mention of the US dollar.
He also voiced criticism toward the governance frameworks of major global financial bodies such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, pointing out that voting rights and share distributions have failed to reflect the current global economic landscape.
“A regulatory adjustment is necessary for emerging markets and developing countries to take their rightful place in the global economy,” he affirmed.
Progress in Digital Yuan Development
China’s journey with the digital yuan began in 2014, culminating in its launch in 2020 through a pilot program in four cities, which has progressively expanded since.
In 2022, the PBoC introduced a mobile application serving as a digital wallet for the e-CNY, accessible via the App Store and Google Play, enabling users to conduct transactions seamlessly using the digital currency.
The pilot initiative now spans 12 cities and regions, including key hubs such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Changsha, Suzhou, Xi’an, Qingdao, and Dalian. It also covers Hainan Province, the Xiongan New Area in Hebei Province, and selected venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou linked to the Winter Olympics zone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment