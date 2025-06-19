Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan's road accidents leave three dead, harming ten civilians

2025-06-19 05:29:37
(MENAFN) Two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan’s northern Jawzjan province claimed the lives of three people and left ten others injured on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the provincial police office.

In the first incident, a car collided with a motorcycle along the Jawzjan highway, resulting in the death of an infant and injuries to two other individuals. Just minutes later, a second crash occurred involving two cars, killing two people at the scene and injuring eight others, the statement said. Further details were not provided.

Authorities attributed the accidents to careless driving and urged all motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to protect lives on the road.

Earlier this week, a similar road incident in the eastern province of Ghazni left two people dead and nine injured, underscoring growing concerns about road safety across the country.

