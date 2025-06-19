403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Afghanistan's road accidents leave three dead, harming ten civilians
(MENAFN) Two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan’s northern Jawzjan province claimed the lives of three people and left ten others injured on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the provincial police office.
In the first incident, a car collided with a motorcycle along the Jawzjan highway, resulting in the death of an infant and injuries to two other individuals. Just minutes later, a second crash occurred involving two cars, killing two people at the scene and injuring eight others, the statement said. Further details were not provided.
Authorities attributed the accidents to careless driving and urged all motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to protect lives on the road.
Earlier this week, a similar road incident in the eastern province of Ghazni left two people dead and nine injured, underscoring growing concerns about road safety across the country.
In the first incident, a car collided with a motorcycle along the Jawzjan highway, resulting in the death of an infant and injuries to two other individuals. Just minutes later, a second crash occurred involving two cars, killing two people at the scene and injuring eight others, the statement said. Further details were not provided.
Authorities attributed the accidents to careless driving and urged all motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to protect lives on the road.
Earlier this week, a similar road incident in the eastern province of Ghazni left two people dead and nine injured, underscoring growing concerns about road safety across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment