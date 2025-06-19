Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Celebrate Mango Season At Dhaka Regency


2025-06-19 05:02:36
Dhaka: This summer, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort celebrates the mango season through a fun campaign titled Meet the Mangoons, running till the end of the month every day from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

The promotion brings together a blend of culinary creativity and tropical indulgence across the hotel's signature Grandiose Restaurant and other designated outlets.

At Grandiose Restaurant, buffet diners can enjoy a variety of mango-infused delicacies from an exclusive buffet at BDT 5555 net. Buy One Get One free offer is available for selected cardholders, fan group members, and Dhaka Regency Premier Club members.

Outlets such as Grill on the Skyline, Comfee Lounge, and Bubble Flavor lounge are also offering a colorful range of mango-themed beverages and treats that include chilled mango smoothies, zesty mocktails, and mango-based desserts. Moreover, Comfee Lounge offers 20 percent discount to any dessert.

