Al Masaood Industries Earns ASME And NBBI Stamp Certifications

Al Masaood Industries, the specialist Oil and Gas manufacturing arm of Al Masaood LLC, has received two prestigious international certifications: the ASME"U" Stamp and the NBBI"R" Stamp.

These accreditations were granted following a comprehensive audit by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors (NBBI), respectively.

Those awards mark a major milestone for Al Masaood Industries, reinforcing the department's commitment to the highest international standards in quality, safety, and manufacturing excellence. The accreditations authorise Al Masaood Industries to manufacture new pressure vessels and perform certified repairs on existing ones – critical capabilities that support industries where precision and compliance are non-negotiable.

Located in Mussafah ICAD, Al Masaood Industries plays a strategic role in the company's industrial offerings and is a part of Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment. It designs, builds, and assembles custom equipment for a diverse range of sectors, including oil and gas, utilities, and waste management. This includes oilfield Equipments, various super structure and specialised vehicle bodies tailored to client specifications. Already certified by DNV and conforming to ISO standards, the department continues to raise the bar for operational excellence.

Mohamed El Zeftawi, General Manager, Al Masaood CVE, said:“This achievement by Al Masaood Industries highlights the strength of our in-house manufacturing capabilities and our long-term vision to offer end-to-end solutions across the industrial and mobility spectrum. The certifications reinforce our ability to meet complex technical requirements with precision, and expand our offering to sectors where regulatory compliance is a critical priority”

Hamdy Madany, Manufacturing Director, Al Masaood CVE, said:“Securing the ASME 'U' Stamp and NBBI 'R' Stamp is a proud achievement for our team and a clear validation of the high standards we maintain in our operations. These certifications not only demonstrate our compliance with globally recognised benchmarks, but also enable us to deliver high-value, technically compliant solutions to key industries. This is the result of meticulous planning, execution, and a commitment to excellence.”

In addition to these developments, the department continues to work closely with global leaders and aligns its growth with the UAE's wider ambitions of industrial innovation and localisation. By adhering to globally benchmarked standards, Al Masaood CVE remains positioned at the forefront of the manufacturing sector in the region.