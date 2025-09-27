Meedaf And Indebted Form Strategic Partnership To Transform Debt Resolution In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE –September 2025: Meedaf, the financial services platform established in ADGM to serve financial institutions across the GCC, has formed a strategic partnership with InDebted, the global leader in AI-powered collections infrastructure. The partnership will see Meedaf make an investment in InDebted's UAE entity aimed at expanding its regional presence.

By combining Meedaf's deep regional expertise and extensive networks with InDebted's modern, empathy-led debt resolution solutions, the collaboration will accelerate growth in the UAE and set a new benchmark for how organisations innovate to foster financial wellbeing.

InDebted launched its UAE operations in March this year, serving leading consumer lenders, high-growth fintechs, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) providers. The strategic partnership will accelerate expansion into banking, financial services, government, and telecommunications, with investment directed towards strengthening regional operations by establishing a UAE hub.

Engineer Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Meedaf, commented:” Meedaf is committed to building partnerships that transform the financial services landscape in the UAE and the wider GCC. Our collaboration with InDebted brings together deep local knowledge with cutting-edge global expertise in debt resolution. Together, we will provide financial institutions and their customers with solutions that are not only more efficient, but also empathetic and empowering, helping individuals regain control of their financial wellbeing while fostering sustainable growth across the sector.”

Josh Foreman, Founder and CEO of InDebted, added:“Debt often crosses borders and creates complexities that many providers are unable to address. InDebted's global reach uniquely positions us to meet these challenges and deliver meaningful solutions to organisations throughout the GCC. This partnership with Meedaf is particularly significant, as the UAE represents a distinctly dynamic market. By combining our AI-powered solutions with Meedaf's market expertise, we will set a new benchmark for debt resolution that prioritises dignity, choice, and positive outcomes for consumers and businesses alike.”

This agreement marks the second strategic partnership on the Meedaf platform, following the launch of its joint venture with Brink's earlier this year, to deliver highly efficient cash and valuables management services to financial institutions in the UAE.

Founded in Australia in 2016, InDebted disrupted the sector with a new philosophy to debt collection that placed improving customer financial wellbeing through technology at the heart. Driven by a mission to change the world of consumer debt for good, InDebted now operates across seven regions and is actively pursuing ambitious expansion into Latin America, Europe, and the GCC.

About Meedaf:

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Meedaf is a financial services platform with interests in a portfolio of companies that provide institutions across the GCC with advanced financial, automation, security and operational solutions. Our offerings allow clients across the financial ecosystem to reduce costs, improve efficiency and unlock greater value.

About InDebted:

InDebted is a global fintech transforming the way organisations and their customers experience the debt resolution process. Organisations worldwide choose InDebted's AI-powered collections and decisioning solutions to move beyond outdated methods, deliver better consumer experiences and support financial wellbeing.

With operations across seven countries and growing, InDebted helps organisations build stronger customer relationships, recover debt more effectively, and lead the industry toward a future of modern, empathetic collections – driven by its mission to change the world of consumer debt for good.