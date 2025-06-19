A 'Special Gift' By Croatian PM: What Did Modi Receive In Zagreb?

MENAFN - Live Mint) During his visit to Zagreb, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a“special gift” from Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković: a reprint of Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar. The gesture carries significant cultural significance, symbolising the centuries-old connection between India and Croatia.

Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar is the first printed Sanskrit grammar written in Latin. It was published in 1790 by Croatian scholar and missionary Filip Vezdin during his time in India

Prime Minister Plenković also presented Modi with a book on Croatia–India bilateral relations titled Croatia & India: Bilateral Navigator for Diplomats and Business, authored by Croatian diplomat Sinisa Grgic, according to ANI.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, including trade, investment, and tourism. They signed agreements in areas like agriculture, culture, science, and technology, ANI reported.

Plenkovic also recognised India as an important trading partner, saying,“India is an important Asian trading partner for Croatia.”

He also stated that last year, the exchange amounted to 242 million USD, while trade increased by 10% in the first three months of 2025.

At the same time, the number of Indian tourists visiting is also growing. With the agreements signed today in different sectors, we want to strengthen cooperation in the ICT, pharmaceutical industry, and maritime transport sectors, said Plenkovic.

According to the news agency, earlier in the day, Plenkovic welcomed PM Modi to Zagreb, the Prime Minister of India's first-ever visit to hold delegation-level talks.

In a post on X, the Croatian leader said,“We welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Zagreb! This is the first ever visit by the Prime Minister of India, the most populous country in the world, which comes at an important geopolitical moment. We are starting a new chapter in India-Croatia relations and are creating conditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and sectors.”

PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora here on Wednesday as he arrived at a hotel in Zagreb, Croatia, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour.

According to news agency reports, India's visit to Croatia will also underscore its commitment to further strengthening its engagement with European Union partners.