A 'Special Gift' By Croatian PM: What Did Modi Receive In Zagreb?
Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar is the first printed Sanskrit grammar written in Latin. It was published in 1790 by Croatian scholar and missionary Filip Vezdin during his time in India
Prime Minister Plenković also presented Modi with a book on Croatia–India bilateral relations titled Croatia & India: Bilateral Navigator for Diplomats and Business, authored by Croatian diplomat Sinisa Grgic, according to ANI.Two countries sign a diplomatic agreement
The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, including trade, investment, and tourism. They signed agreements in areas like agriculture, culture, science, and technology, ANI reported.
Plenkovic also recognised India as an important trading partner, saying,“India is an important Asian trading partner for Croatia.”Also Read | 'Felt at home,' PM Modi on Croatia visit, discusses trade, defence, tech
He also stated that last year, the exchange amounted to 242 million USD, while trade increased by 10% in the first three months of 2025.
At the same time, the number of Indian tourists visiting is also growing. With the agreements signed today in different sectors, we want to strengthen cooperation in the ICT, pharmaceutical industry, and maritime transport sectors, said Plenkovic.PM Modi's first-ever visit to Zagreb
According to the news agency, earlier in the day, Plenkovic welcomed PM Modi to Zagreb, the Prime Minister of India's first-ever visit to hold delegation-level talks.
In a post on X, the Croatian leader said,“We welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Zagreb! This is the first ever visit by the Prime Minister of India, the most populous country in the world, which comes at an important geopolitical moment. We are starting a new chapter in India-Croatia relations and are creating conditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and sectors.”Also Read | 'Terrorism an enemy of humanity': PM Modi in Croatia
PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora here on Wednesday as he arrived at a hotel in Zagreb, Croatia, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour.
According to news agency reports, India's visit to Croatia will also underscore its commitment to further strengthening its engagement with European Union partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment