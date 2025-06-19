403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Intensive preparations are underway for the launch of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES 2026" this January
(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Sharjah – June 2025
Preparations are progressing swiftly for the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition, "ACRES 2026" which is set to take place from January 21st to 24th, 2026. The event is attracting significant attention from both government and private sector entities involved in Sharjah’s real estate sector.
Meeting the evolving aspirations of investors and exhibitors.
As part of the lead-up to this major event, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Leaders event management company, convened an extensive coordination meeting. The session brought together officials and representatives from key strategic partners to review developmental plans and proposals aimed at enhancing the exhibition’s readiness. The goal is to deliver an outstanding edition that resonates with the emirate's ambitions and fulfills the expectations of stakeholders across the real estate sector.
These initiatives align with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department’s rapid strides in digital transformation, marked by the rollout of smart, cutting-edge services that streamline procedures and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, these developments significantly enhance the experience for exhibitors and visitors alike, creating an ideal setting for the presentation of innovative real estate solutions.
A New Edition Building on Past Success
The upcoming edition is poised to build on the accomplishments of its predecessor, which solidified ACRES’ reputation as one of the region’s premier specialized real estate platforms. The previous event created a dynamic and interactive environment that brought together leading real estate developers, entrepreneurs, and key decision-makers. It played a pivotal role in invigorating the market and strengthening investors’ confidence in the emirate. In addition, the exhibition offers a prime opportunity for companies to promote their projects and unveil their latest developments to a wider audience of investors and stakeholders.
Enhancing the Experience for Visitors and Exhibitors
In this regard, His Excellency Abdulaziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated: “The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES) serves as a strategic platform that reinforces Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for real estate investment. It provides an optimal environment for knowledge exchange and the introduction of the latest sector’s innovations. Through our current preparations, we are working diligently to elevate the experience for both visitors and exhibitors by leveraging advanced digital services and fostering impactful partnerships—reflecting the emirate’s commitment to excellence and sustainability.”
Driving the Emirate’s Sustainable Economic Development
H.E. Al-Saleh further added: “We are fully committed to ensuring that the upcoming edition is a true embodiment of Sharjah’s vision for digital transformation and real estate transparency. We are mobilizing our technical and human resources to deliver an exhibition aligning with the emirate’s stature and contributing meaningfully to sustainable economic growth.”
Attracting Real Estate Investment
His Excellency Saeed Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the exhibition’s strategic importance, stating: “At the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we recognize the vital role that specialized exhibitions play in driving economic advancement. Therefore, “ACRES 2026” is an ideal platform for showcasing high-quality projects and attracting substantial real estate investment. We are focused on delivering a more comprehensive and distinguished edition by nurturing public-private partnerships and offering an engaging platform that caters to diverse investor and visitor profiles.”
Offering a Range of Smart Real Estate Services
“ACRES 2026” is expected to witness significant participation from both government and private entities. The event will also feature a variety of smart real estate services and a rich program of accompanying events designed to stimulate dialogue on the future of the real estate industry. It will also explore prospects for growth and development across local, regional, and international markets.
Preparations are progressing swiftly for the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition, "ACRES 2026" which is set to take place from January 21st to 24th, 2026. The event is attracting significant attention from both government and private sector entities involved in Sharjah’s real estate sector.
Meeting the evolving aspirations of investors and exhibitors.
As part of the lead-up to this major event, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Leaders event management company, convened an extensive coordination meeting. The session brought together officials and representatives from key strategic partners to review developmental plans and proposals aimed at enhancing the exhibition’s readiness. The goal is to deliver an outstanding edition that resonates with the emirate's ambitions and fulfills the expectations of stakeholders across the real estate sector.
These initiatives align with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department’s rapid strides in digital transformation, marked by the rollout of smart, cutting-edge services that streamline procedures and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, these developments significantly enhance the experience for exhibitors and visitors alike, creating an ideal setting for the presentation of innovative real estate solutions.
A New Edition Building on Past Success
The upcoming edition is poised to build on the accomplishments of its predecessor, which solidified ACRES’ reputation as one of the region’s premier specialized real estate platforms. The previous event created a dynamic and interactive environment that brought together leading real estate developers, entrepreneurs, and key decision-makers. It played a pivotal role in invigorating the market and strengthening investors’ confidence in the emirate. In addition, the exhibition offers a prime opportunity for companies to promote their projects and unveil their latest developments to a wider audience of investors and stakeholders.
Enhancing the Experience for Visitors and Exhibitors
In this regard, His Excellency Abdulaziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated: “The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES) serves as a strategic platform that reinforces Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for real estate investment. It provides an optimal environment for knowledge exchange and the introduction of the latest sector’s innovations. Through our current preparations, we are working diligently to elevate the experience for both visitors and exhibitors by leveraging advanced digital services and fostering impactful partnerships—reflecting the emirate’s commitment to excellence and sustainability.”
Driving the Emirate’s Sustainable Economic Development
H.E. Al-Saleh further added: “We are fully committed to ensuring that the upcoming edition is a true embodiment of Sharjah’s vision for digital transformation and real estate transparency. We are mobilizing our technical and human resources to deliver an exhibition aligning with the emirate’s stature and contributing meaningfully to sustainable economic growth.”
Attracting Real Estate Investment
His Excellency Saeed Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the exhibition’s strategic importance, stating: “At the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we recognize the vital role that specialized exhibitions play in driving economic advancement. Therefore, “ACRES 2026” is an ideal platform for showcasing high-quality projects and attracting substantial real estate investment. We are focused on delivering a more comprehensive and distinguished edition by nurturing public-private partnerships and offering an engaging platform that caters to diverse investor and visitor profiles.”
Offering a Range of Smart Real Estate Services
“ACRES 2026” is expected to witness significant participation from both government and private entities. The event will also feature a variety of smart real estate services and a rich program of accompanying events designed to stimulate dialogue on the future of the real estate industry. It will also explore prospects for growth and development across local, regional, and international markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment