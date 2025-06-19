UNSC To Hold 2Nd Emergency Session Tomorrow

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to hold a second emergency meeting tomorrow (Friday) to address the ongoing regional crisis, a media report said on Thursday.

The conflict between Israel and Iran began last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes targeting several Iranian facilities. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory.

Since then, both countries have continued to attack each other, causing financial losses and casualties on both sides, although precise figures remain unclear.

In a bid to prevent further escalation, the UNSC held its first emergency session on 13 June, where members stressed the need for de-escalation and greater diplomatic engagement.

According to the BBC, the second emergency meeting will take place at 10:00am New York time on Friday, at the request of Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria.

The session will focus on discussions surrounding the deepening crisis.

Israel's representative to the UN Danny Danon confirmed that his delegation will attend the meeting.

kk/ma