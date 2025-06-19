Wathnan Racing's Crimson Advocate Strikes Again In Duke Of Cambridge

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Crimson Advocate (Nyquist) delivered a strong performance to land the Gr.2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes over 1,600m on day two of Royal Ascot yesterday.

The four-year-old mare is trained by John and Thady Gosden and races in the colours of Wathnan Racing, who celebrated their third winner of the week. Ali bin Yousef Al Kubaisi, Ali bin Yousef Al Romaihi and Oliver Tait received the trophy on behalf of Wathnan Racing.

The representatives of Wathnan Racing pose with the trophies after Crimson Advocate won the Gr.2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot yesterday.

A field of seven fillies and mares lined up for the Gr.2 contest. Crimson Advocate arrived at Ascot in fine form, having won the Listed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood on her seasonal return. Stepping back into Group company, she confirmed her class and consistency to become a dual Group 2 winner, having won the 1,000m Queen Mary in the same meeting last year.

After a sharp start, she was soon restrained by her jockey James McDonald at the rear of the field, tracking Soprano (Starspangledbanner), who was racing keenly.

The race was led by Running Lion (Roaring Lion), setting an even pace. Turning for home, Crimson Advocate was still last and slightly nudged along, but once angled wide into the clear, she delivered a powerful run.

Sweeping past the field on the outside, she quickened impressively to take command and put the race to bed in a matter of strides. She crossed the line with one and a quarter lengths in hand over the favourite, Cinderella's Dream (Shamardal), who ran in the colours of Godolphin for trainer Charlie Appleby and under jockey William Buick. The third place went to Wathnan Racing as well with Fallen Angel (Too Darn Hot), trained by Karl Burk and ridden by James Doyle, finishing only a further head behind.