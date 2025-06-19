403
Napptix acquires Yazle’s Middle-East & North-Africa business, expanding its gaming-ad technology footprint across the Gulf
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – (Date) June 2025 – Napptix, the Dubai-based ad-tech company behind the Gaming 360° advertising platform, today confirmed completion of its acquisition of Yazle Marketing Management’s Middle-East & North-Africa (MENA) business. The agreement covers Yazle’s commercial activities, client portfolio and team across the Gulf and North Africa, Yazle’s businesses in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas continue under existing ownership.
Bringing Yazle’s regional client portfolio and experienced team into Napptix immediately strengthens the company’s ability to deliver culturally relevant, measurable gaming-media solutions across the GCC. For Yazle, the sale allows focus on its other international hubs and product innovation roadmap.
Saurabh Mehta, Co-Founder and General Manager of Napptix, commenting on the partnership, said, "This isn’t just an acquisition - it’s an alignment of vision. We’re building a future where advertising is seamlessly embedded into our region's gaming culture. With Yazle MENA’s expertise and Napptix’s proprietary technology, we’re creating the most emotionally intelligent, context-aware and brand-safe media offering in the MENA region. As mobile gaming continues to outpace other digital channels in user engagement and mood-positive environments, this acquisition positions Napptix as the go-to GamingTech platform for brands seeking meaningful, measurable impact through innovative, playable, immersive gaming advertisements in the MENA market."
Gaurav Aidasani, Co-Founder of Yazle, added, “Yazle has evolved into a multi-region organization. As we sharpen our focus on international growth, we’re confident our MENA clients and team will thrive within Napptix’s gaming-first ecosystem - built from the ground up to deliver brand-safe, immersive media experiences."
Jamie Atherton will continue to lead the regional business as Managing Director, Yazle Middle East & North Africa, providing seamless continuity for clients and partners. "Yazle MENA has always stood for innovation and excellence in gaming and digital advertising. Partnering with Napptix - whose tech-first approach and gamer-centric ecosystem are unmatched - opens new possibilities for our clients to connect with Gen Z and gaming-heavy audiences in the GCC and beyond in smarter, more immersive ways. We see the move as a strategic consolidation of strengths.. It’s a major leap forward.", Jamie concluded.
