Mexican President Holds Talks with Trump, Proposes Sweeping Deal
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Wednesday that she held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which she pitched an expansive bilateral deal addressing trade, migration, and security concerns.
During her daily briefing from the National Palace, Sheinbaum disclosed that the call took place on Tuesday, shortly after Trump departed early from the G7 Summit in Canada due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of institutionalizing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in light of the large Mexican population residing in the United States.
"I proposed a general agreement -- one that covers security, immigration and trade," she said.
"I also highlighted the importance of recognizing Mexicans in the United States, families who have lived there for years and contribute to the country's economy."
Highlighting recent developments, Sheinbaum pointed to enhancements in border enforcement and a noticeable decline in unauthorized crossings, describing the frontier as "much more secure" and noting "a significant drop" in migrant numbers.
She added that Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard is scheduled to travel to the United States on Friday to discuss unresolved trade matters. Meanwhile, immigration and security topics will be coordinated through the U.S. State Department.
Calling her seventh conversation with Trump since his return to office “good,” Sheinbaum mentioned that Trump expressed regret for missing their planned meeting at the G7 and extended an invitation for future discussions in Washington. The exact date of the visit remains to be confirmed.
