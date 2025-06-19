Amundi Third-Party Distribution Investor Workshop: A Powerful Growth Engine

Today, Amundi, the leading European Asset Manager1 with €2.25tn2 of assets under management, will hold a workshop for investors focused on its Third-Party distribution platform. The workshop will be led by Fannie Wurtz, Head of Distribution & Wealth, ETFs and Chair of Asia, Vincent Mortier, Group Chief Investment Officer and Guillaume Lesage, Group Chief Operating Officer.

At Amundi, Third-party distribution covers the Group's global activity with banking networks3, private banks & wealth managers, digital banks and platforms, asset managers as well as insurers and IFAs.

This business has been the fastest-growing at Amundi in the past 4 years. Its assets under management have more than doubled since 2020 to reach €401bn at end-2024, achieving Amundi's 2025 target one year ahead of plan.

Its scalable platform now represents 18% of Amundi's total assets and 57% of its retail Assets. The strong momentum during the 2021-2024 period – with net inflows of +€74bn – has continued in the first quarter of 2025 with a further +€8bn of net inflows.

The attractive growth potential of the platform with all client types, in all countries is supported by market tailwinds and macro trends, but most of all by the differentiating expertise of Amundi.

The continued success of the business line is underpinned by key market trends:



Increasing global financial wealth, expected to grow by +6% a year to reach $367tn in 2028;

Expansion of the private pensions market in Europe and Asia to support an ageing population;

Continued growth in the digital wealth segment; Concentration of relationships with asset managers in favour of the large players offering a wide range of products and services.

Amundi Third-party Distribution business line leverages Amundi's core strengths – diversification, investment performance, partnership approach and technology and scale.

It provides tailored solutions to serve, at best, the needs of more than 600 clients, in 27 countries, through its diversified capabilities:



Investment solutions, including active & treasury products, ETF & Index, structured products and Real Assets;

Model portfolios;

Servicing, marketing and training;

Technology and digital tools; Wrapping solutions.

Fannie Wurtz, Head of Distribution & Wealth & ETF Divisions, said:

'Third-party distribution is a powerful growth engine that draws on Amundi's core strengths. The combination of our scale, diversification and global reach, with our ability to provide tailored solutions and local support, allows us to address the end-to-end needs of a wide range of client types in this fast-growing segment of the retail market. Building on our successful results over the last four years, Amundi is well-placed to capitalise on long-term market trends and opportunities, and see further growth potential in 2025 and beyond.”

This event will be held at Amundi London offices and webcast via Zoom, a replay will be available soon after the event at , in the (( Shareholders )) section, along with the slides and transcript of the event.

About Amundi

As Europe's leading asset manager among the world's top 10 players1, Amundi offers its 100m clients - individuals, institutions and corporates - a full range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional and real assets. This offer is enriched with services and technological tools that cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group, Amundi is listed on the stock exchange and currently manages more than in assets under management4.

Its six international management platforms5, its financial and extra-financial research capacity, as well as its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make it a leading player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi's clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,700 professionals in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner that acts every day in the interest of its clients and society.

1 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2025 based on assets under management as of 31/12/2024

2 As of 31 March 2025

3 Excluding partner networks: Crédit Agricole/LCL, Société Générale, UniCredit, Banco Sabadell, Bawag, and the partners of our JVs State Bank of India, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, South Korea's NongHyup Bank and Morroco's Attijariwafa Bank.

4 Amundi data as of 31/03/2025

5 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (through our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

Attachment

Amundi TPD Workshop 2025-06-19_PR_FINAL