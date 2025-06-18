GCC Secretary General Welcomes UN Adoption Of Resolution On Cooperation With Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi has welcomed the UN General Assembly's adoption of a resolution on cooperation between the United Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which was submitted by the State of Kuwait, the current chair of the GCC, on behalf of the member states.



The GCC Secretary General emphasized that this resolution represents an important milestone in the GCC's regional and international cooperation, as it is the first UN resolution adopted under this title. It reflects the GCC's high standing as an effective regional partner in supporting international peace and security.



Al Budaiwi also noted that this resolution embodies the level of cooperation between the two sides and establishes a new phase of strategic partnership, with the activities and plans it entails that will enhance their joint cooperation.



The Secretary-General commended the remarkable diplomatic efforts made by the State of Kuwait through its Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, stressing that this joint achievement embodies the spirit of the GCC integration and reflects the Council's approach based on openness and cooperation with international partners in various forums.