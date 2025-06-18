Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FIFA Club World Cup '25: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal Draw 1-1


2025-06-18 07:07:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 18 (KUNA) -- Spain's Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal drew 1-1 in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Group H match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Both teams scored in the first half, but failed to break the deadlock in the second.
Later in Group H, Pachuca will face Red Bull Salzburg at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (end) ahs

