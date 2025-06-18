Digital Beachhead CEO Named One Of Most Influential Business Leaders Making A Difference, 2025 By Entrepreneur Bulletin

Digital Beachhead provides cybersecurity consulting services stressing support to small to midsize business at affordable prices lead by CEO Mike Crandall.

- CEO - Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Beachhead , a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and strategic advisory services, is proud to announce that its CEO, Mike Crandall, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Bulletin magazine as one of the“Most Influential Business Leaders Making a Difference, 2025.” This prestigious honor highlights visionary leaders driving innovation, impact, and positive change in their industries and communities.

With a career rooted in cybersecurity excellence and a passion for empowering businesses to thrive in a digital-first world, Crandall has led Digital Beachhead to become a trusted partner for companies navigating today's complex cyber threat landscape. Under his leadership, the company has introduced industry-leading solutions such as its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) services for just $1 per endpoint per day, making enterprise-grade security accessible to organizations of all sizes. As an Authorized Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO ) for Defense Industry Base companies, Digital Beachhead has proven it's ability in cybersecurity with currently under 80 organizations being authorized as C3PAOs. Digital Beachhead has long been a trusted partner for government contractors, providing tailored cybersecurity services, NIST 800-171 gap assessments, and virtual CISO (vCISO) support. Becoming an authorized C3PAO reinforces the company's commitment to strengthening cyber resilience across the defense ecosystem.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and our mission to make robust cybersecurity achievable for every business,” said Mike Crandall.“It's an honor to be listed among such an inspiring group of leaders, and I remain committed to driving forward innovation and resilience in the cybersecurity space.”

Entrepreneur Bulletin's“Most Influential Business Leaders” list celebrates those who are not only building successful companies but are also leading with integrity, purpose, and measurable impact. Crandall was selected for this honor based on Digital Beachhead's strong growth, client success stories, and his thought leadership in both cybersecurity and digital transformation.

For more information about Digital Beachhead and its cybersecurity offerings, visit .

Kate Crandall

Digital Beachhead

+1 866-879-1266

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Digital Beachhead Affordable Cybersecurity Solutions for Small Business

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.