$500 Billion Projected Cybersecurity Market Being Addressed By 2 NASDAQ Firms For AI-Powered Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform: IQSTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST) And Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU)

iQSTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST) offers cutting-edge solutions in Telecom, Fintech, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Cybersecurity. Operating in 21 countries , IQST delivers high-value, high-margin services to its extensive global customer base. IQST projects $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, building on its strong business platform .







IQST has been building a strong business platform with its customers, selling them millions of dollars per month, and by leveraging this trust, the company is now beginning to sell high-tech, high-margin products across its divisions. IQST is strategically positioned to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2027 through organic growth, acquisitions, and high-margin product expansion.

Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU ) is a tech-enabled cybersecurity firm that serves some of the most complex government agencies and corporations in the world including Fortune 100 and 500 Companies. Founded by internet pioneer Emmit McHenry - who directly oversaw the first internet protocols and the creation of .com domains - CYCU brings an unparalleled blend of vision, technology, and experience to every project. More than just an MSSP or strategic advisor, CYCU is a full-service security partner capable of guiding any organization through the modern cyber threat landscape.







CYCU is committed to surpassing expectations and delivering incomparable value to its clients and partners. CYCU achieves this goal by providing Network Communications and Information Technology Security services and solutions that are custom-tailored to the client's environment, as well as level of need. CYCU is built on a foundation of experts in Network Communications and Information Technology who possess unrivaled security expertise and experience.

IQST - IQSTEL and Cycurion (CYCU) Unveil Plans for AI-Powered Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform, Targeting the Global Telecom Industry

On June 18th IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) , a leading provider of high-tech telecommunications and technology solutions, and Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) , an innovative cybersecurity company, are pleased to announce the advancement of their strategic partnership, originally signed a few months ago.

Since entering into the agreement, both companies have worked closely to define and design customized cybersecurity solutions for the evolving needs of the global telecom industry. The IQST – CYCU collaboration is now entering an execution phase, focused on product rollout and market deployment.

Six Pillars of Collaboration

1. Cybersecurity for Telecom Carrier Infrastructure

IQST and CYCU are developing advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect critical telecom carrier operations, including:

Destination rates

Routing engine rules

Billing and accounting systems

CRM and ERP platforms

Sensitive customer and vendor financial information

These protections are designed to fortify telecom networks against breaches and operational risks.

2. White-Label Cybersecurity Services for Telecom Operators

IQST and CYCU are launching “Cyber Shield,” a white-label cybersecurity platform that major telecom carriers can offer to their own customers, including:

Large enterprises

Medium-sized businesses

Individual consumers

This solution enables telecom operators to add high-margin cybersecurity services to their portfolio-strengthening customer retention and unlocking new revenue streams.

3. AI-Driven Operational Optimization for Cycurion

CYCU is exploring integration of IQSTEL Intelligence , a proprietary AI platform, to:

Optimize internal operations

Reduce costs

Accelerate execution of high-value contracts currently under negotiation

4. AI-Powered Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform

IQST and CYCU are collaborating to develop an AI-Powered Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platform , with the initiative led by IQSTEL's Intelligence Division -the company's dedicated unit for advanced AI research and development.

This new platform is designed to:

Increase predictive protection, enabling the identification and neutralization of threats before they materialize.

Enhance adaptive response, allowing intelligent, real-time countermeasures that evolve with new attack patterns.

By combining CYCU deep cybersecurity expertise with IQST proprietary AI technologies, the companies aim to deliver a cutting-edge, proactive defense system built specifically for telecom operators and large-scale digital ecosystems. This initiative positions IQST and CYCU as global leaders in AI-enhanced telecom cybersecurity.

5. Time-to-Market in H2 2025

IQST and CYCU are actively planning a commercial launch in the second half of 2025. Joint teams are aligning on product development, packaging, and go-to-market strategies to ensure a coordinated, global rollout.

6. Cybersecurity Market Size and Global Opportunity

According to industry forecasts, the global cybersecurity market is expected to surpass $500 billion by 2030, fueled by rapid digital transformation, cloud adoption, and escalating cyber threats.

The telecom sector, responsible for massive data flows and sensitive information, urgently requires robust digital defense. IQST and CYCU are uniquely positioned to serve this demand, combining AI and cybersecurity into a scalable, telecom-specific solution.

With a presence in more than 20 countries across 4 continents and established commercial relationships with over 600 telecom operators, IQST provides an ideal platform to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions at global scale.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQST , commented:

“We are excited to advance our partnership with Cycurion. After months of collaborative development, we are confident that our joint cybersecurity and AI services will bring significant value to telecom carriers and their global customers.”

Kevin Kelly, CEO of CYCU , added:

“Partnering with IQSTEL has enabled us to build intelligent, scalable solutions tailored for telecom. Their AI expertise complements our cybersecurity strategy, setting us up for global impact.”

IQST Preliminary $77.8 Million in Revenue Through April 2025 -- Confirms Full-Year Guidance and Fast-Track to $400M Run Rate

On June 5th IQST announced that its preliminary net revenue for the first four months of 2025 totaled approximately $77.8 million, continuing the company's strong growth momentum and reinforcing its confidence in full-year revenue guidance.

This preliminary figure reflects a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2024, highlighting the strength and consistency of IQST organic growth across its core telecom operations.

IQST operating business anticipates generating over $3 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2025, with positive net income in the seven-digit range, driven by operational efficiencies, scalability, and its increasing focus on high-margin services.

IQST continues to execute its strategic roadmap to become a $1 billion revenue company by 2027, combining organic growth, targeted acquisitions, and expansion in key technology sectors, including cybersecurity, AI, managed services, and fintech.

The recent IQST uplisting to NASDAQ has already begun to catalyze momentum. The increased visibility and credibility among institutional investors are expected to unlock new strategic opportunities and financial partnerships.

IQST Rapid Global Fintech Expansion with GlobeTopper Acquisition - Fast-Tracking $1 Billion Growth Plan

On May 29th IQST announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of GlobeTopper (GlobeTopper ) - a dynamic fintech innovator with operations across America, Europe, and Africa. The transaction becomes effective July 1, 2025. GlobeTopper's strong market positioning is evident in its current standalone performance - planning to generate over $65 million in profitable revenue in 2025 alone. Its financial outlook for the next three years reflects steady growth and operational momentum.

The IQST goal is to take GlobeTopper's innovative fintech products and services and scale them globally through IQSTEL's powerful commercial platform - which already reaches over 600 of the largest telecom operators around the world. In parallel, GlobeTopper's existing client base - including prominent multinational brands - opens the door for IQST to expand its reach into new sectors, allowing deeper penetration into the enterprise and global brand markets.

Together, IQST and GlobeTopper plan lead the next wave of convergence between fintech and telecommunications in high-value markets across Africa, Europe, and the Americas. As part of the transaction, Craig Span will continue in his role as CEO of GlobeTopper, ensuring leadership continuity and seamless integration into the IQST Fintech Division.

GlobeTopper will collaborate with GlobalMoneyOne, co-developing a 3-year business plan to position itself as a top-tier player in the global fintech ecosystem. The deal puts IQST firmly on track to reach a $400 million revenue run rate and achieve a targeted 80% telecom / 20% tech revenue mix by the end of this year. This acquisition strengthens the IQST position as a high-margin, tech-focused growth platform, advancing its $1 billion revenue goal by 2027. Additionally, IQST plans to invest up to $1.2 million over the next 2 yearsto accelerate GlobeTopper's growth and product roadmap.

CYCU Financial Results for the First Quarter 2025

On June 6th CYCU reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $3.9 million.

CYCU Gross Profit of $677,673, up 95.4% year-over-year, with a 17.5% gross margin increase in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $346,714 (8.2% gross margin) in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a focus on capturing and retaining more profitable business.

Adjusted EBITDA of $245,062 (6.3% margin) in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $(68,803) in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting strong cost management coupled with both scalable operating leverage and an optimized service mix that included a higher proportion of enterprise clients and stronger government relationships, leading to a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025.

IQST Reports $57.6M Q1 Revenue in First NASDAQ Shareholder Letter, Reaffirms Path to $1 Billion by 2027 as Global Tech Evolution Accelerates

On May 15th IQST released its Q1 2025 Shareholder Letter-its first since being uplisted to the NASDAQ Capital Market. In the letter, CEO Leandro Iglesias detailed the company's performance, strategic vision, and transformation into a high-tech multinational on course to reach $1 billion in annual revenue by 2027.

Over the past seven years, I QST has consistently delivered on every major commitment to shareholders including:

Sustained Revenue Growth: From $13.8 million in 2018 to $283 million in 2024, consistently meeting or exceeding annual forecasts.

Robust Corporate Governance: Fully established Audit, Compensation, and Ethics Committees; an independent Board of Directors; and annual shareholder meetings supporting transparency and accountability.

IQST Uplisting from Pink to QB to OTCQX, culminating in a NASDAQ listing in 2025-with no capital raise or shareholder dilution.

Enhanced Shareholder Value: Revenue Per Share now exceeds $100, reflecting disciplined growth and execution.

Equity Growth: IQST net stockholders' equity improved from ($1.6 million) or -$0.11 per share in 2018 to $11.6 million or $4.38 per common share as of March 31, 2025-a powerful indicator of the value we've created over time.

For more information on $IQST visit: