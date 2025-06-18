Avante Group Names Medline Its Prime Vendor

"As CEO of Avante, I can confidently say we chose Medline because their industry leadership, reliability and shared commitment to excellence align with our mission to provide the highest standard of care to our residents and communities," said Kimberly Biegasiewicz, CEO of Avante Group.

For more than 30 years, Avante Group has specialized in skilled nursing, assisted living, rehabilitation and post-acute services, with facilities extending as far north as Jacksonville and as far south to Palm Beach County.

"Avante Group is mission-driven, focusing on teamwork, setting goals to drive success and following a culture of humility, respect, dignity and compassion," said Bradlee Cox, corporate accounts director, Medline Long-Term Care. "Our goal is to work with Avante's facilities across the state of Florida to ensure they have the high-quality medical products they need to create an environment that fosters wellness, integrity and success."

Medline's ability to deliver next-day to 95% of U.S. customers through its vast network of 45 distribution centers in the U.S. will help enhance consistent delivery of medical supplies. The company's distribution centers in Auburndale and Miami, Fla., are servicing Avante Group's facilities.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit .

