IDEX Biometrics ASA: New Date For The Share Consolidation And ISIN Change
Certain equity issues in IDEX, as previously announced, remain ongoing, and the effective date of the share consolidation will therefore be 4 July 2025, allowing completion of such equity issues prior to the effectiveness of the share consolidation.
For further information, please contact:
Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322
E-mail: ...
About IDEX Biometrics:
IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit
About this notice:
This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 18 June 2025 at 17:20 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.
