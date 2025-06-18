Azerbaijan Lifts Lid On Casino Legalization's Economic Impact

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Casino games are planned to be organized and conducted, taking into account the requirements of the legislation in Azerbaijan.

In the modern world, the gambling business, especially casinos, has become one of the important elements of the economy. In the US, Singapore, Monaco, Georgia and other countries, casinos not only bring a large amount of income to the state, but also contribute to the development of tourism, increase employment and revitalization of the investment climate.

In this regard, the issue of opening casinos in Azerbaijan also periodically becomes a topic of discussion for the public and experts. Currently, gambling, including casinos, is prohibited by law in Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, taking into account the economic potential of this sector, the re-legalization of casinos can be assessed as a possible and relevant issue.

Opening casinos in Azerbaijan can bring additional tax revenues to the state budget. If the gambling business is licensed and brought under full control of the state, it is possible to collect serious financial resources both through license fees and taxes on turnover. Part of these funds can be directed to financing social projects, improving infrastructure and developing other priority areas.

For example, in the UK this income is around $20 billion annually, in Italy $15 billion, and in the Netherlands $4 billion. Georgia, where casinos have been legalized (since 2001), has received tax revenues of around $100-150 million annually, and Russia (since 2009) has received around $20-30 million annually. If a similar model is applied in Azerbaijan, annual income of millions of manat could be possible.

Casinos are one of the important facilities that attract international tourists. Las Vegas, Macau and Monte Carlo, the most famous casino cities in the world, are examples of this. By building casino complexes in areas with high tourism potential, especially in Baku and the Caspian coast regions, Azerbaijan can create conditions for both the development of regions and the expansion of the tourism sector.

In addition to coming to casinos, tourists stay in hotels, use restaurants, and visit cultural and historical sites, which creates additional economic activity. Thus, the operation of casinos revitalizes not only one sector, but the entire service sector. Casinos can create thousands of new jobs. These jobs are not limited to casino workers.

There is a need for a wide range of human resources, including security services, cleaning, restaurant and bar workers, technical personnel, marketing and management. In addition, employment is also increasing indirectly - for example, in areas such as transport, tourism services, and the sale of locally produced goods.

This can stimulate the creation of job opportunities, especially for young people in the regions. As a result, the issue of opening casinos in Azerbaijan is a complex and carefully considered issue in terms of both economic opportunities and social risks. If proper regulation, control and awareness-raising measures are implemented, casinos can play an important role in terms of economic growth, tourism development, increased tax revenues and employment.

Casino activities in Azerbaijan were banned by the presidential decree "On some measures in the field of combating economic crime in Azerbaijan" on January 27, 1998.