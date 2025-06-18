Cineverse And Iconic Events Releasing To Make Noise At Theaters With Wide Distribution Of Silent Night, Deadly Night And Return To Silent Hill

Billy Chapman Brings the Holiday Fear on December 12, 2025, while Silent Hill Returns the Popular Gaming Franchise to Theaters on January 23, 2026

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, and Bloody Disgusting , its horror division, have today announced that Iconic Events Releasing will be the theatrical distribution partner for the upcoming horror films Silent Night, Deadly Night and Return to Silent Hill .

Billy Chapman will make his return to theaters on December 12 in Silent Night, Deadly Night, which started production in April. The reboot of the franchise, Silent Night, Deadly Night is written and directed by Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn, V/H/S/85) and stars Rohan Campbell as Billy and Ruby Modine as Pamela, along with Mark Acheson, David Lawrence Brown, and David Tomlinson.

Based on the popular video game series by KONAMI, Return to Silent Hill will be released January 23, 2026. The psychological horror thriller stars Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw). Returning to the Silent Hill universe are director/co-writer Christophe Gans (Silent Hill (2006), Beauty and the Beast, Brotherhood of The Wolf) and Akira Yamaoka , original composer for the game franchise.

"We have been anything but silent about our mission to champion proven IP as a central piece of our theatrical strategy," said Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias. "These two films will represent event viewing that meet fan demand for new releases from their favorite franchises, and an opportunity for them to reach a new audience."

"Cineverse's decision to release Silent Night, Deadly Night as an unrated wide theatrical title reflects a proven strategy that continues to resonate with genre fans and deliver results and we're confident it will be well-positioned for the holiday season," said Mark Rupp, CFO/COO and co-founder of Iconic Events Releasing. "Return to Silent Hill hits theaters at the perfect time following the successful recent launch of the Silent Hill 2 game remake that the movie is based on, while also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the start of the horror film franchise."

Silent Night, Deadly Night is produced by the original 1984 Tri-Star film's producers Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead and New Dimension's Jamie R. Thompson (Old Henry, Gunslingers), Rebel 6's Erik Bernard, and White Bear Films' Jeremy Torrie, with executive producers Steven Schneider (Insidious) Anthony Masi (Halloween: 25 Years of Terror, Unknown Dimension), and Sarah Eilts. Brandon Hill & Brad Miska (Terrifier 3) will oversee for Cineverse and will executive produce alongside Erick Opeka and Yolanda Macias, Bondit Media Capital's Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor. Financing by Bondit Media Capital and Royal Bank of Canada. Distribution outside of North America is being handled by Sixth Dimension, the new genre label of StudioCanal.

When it was released in 1984, the first Silent Night, Deadly Night quickly became the most controversial movie of the year. In a series of letters, parents demanded the film be pulled from theaters. According to Bloody Disgusting, Tri-Star, the film's original distributor, "responded to all the outrage by doing just that – an act that would ensure SNDN's place in the halls of horror film infamy. In an instant, Silent Night, Deadly Night transformed from just another slasher film to a veritable cult classic, the very people who sought to banish it from existence serving to make it one of the most must-see horror films of the entire decade."

Return to Silent Hill is the third installment in the game-to-screen horror film franchise, marking its 20th year since the first film, Silent Hill, was released in theaters. Starring Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean and directed by Christophe Gans, Silent Hill topped the box office its opening weekend in 2006. Silent Hill: Revelation followed in 2012 directed by M.J. Bassett and starring Kit Harington and Adelaide Clemens. Known for his deep reverence for the original game, Christophe Gans is back to direct Return to Silent Hill, driven to maintain the film adaptation's faithfulness to the game hoping fans will "enjoy and be fulfilled with the experience this new film has to offer."

It follows James (Irvine), a man broken after his relationship with the love of his life, Mary (Anderson), ends. When a mysterious letter from her calls him back to Silent Hill, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. While James desperately searches for Mary he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town. But as he descends deeper into the darkness the secrets he uncovers lead to a horrifying truth, and James finds himself struggling to hold on long enough to save his one true love. Produced by Victor Hadida of Davis Films (The Crow, Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises), Molly Hassell of Hassell Free Productions (The Crow, Terminal, Braven) and David Wulf (Call Jane, The Card Counter, Inheritance), the film is financed by Davis Films and Ashland Hill Media Finance. The Veterans handle international rights.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, upcoming releases include the franchise expansions of The Toxic Avenger (August 29, 2025), Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025), Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026), and Wolf Creek: Legacy (2026) as well as 2025 releases Escape from the 21st Century, Lesbian Space Princess, and The Things You Kill.

About Bloody Disgusting

Bloody Disgusting is Cineverse's horror division serving fans through premium editorial, audio, video and social content and branded merchandise. As the No. 1 entertainment destination for horror, Bloody Disgusting is home to the genre's leading website at bloody-disgusting ; Bloody FM , the chart-topping horror division of Cineverse Podcast Network; Bloody Press, Cineverse's publishing arm focused on creating and bringing audiobooks, e-books and print editions to market; and Bloody Disgusting merchandise. Bloody Disgusting also powers the fastest-growing streaming video service, SCREAMBOX, available as SVOD and FAST channels for casual and die-hard horror fans alike.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .

About Iconic

Iconic Events Releasing specializes in bringing thrilling, cutting-edge entertainment to theaters worldwide. With a focus on genre-defining films and special events, Iconic Events Releasing is dedicated to delivering unforgettable cinematic experiences to audiences everywhere. More information is available at . Follow Iconic Events Releasing on its social channels at @IconicEventsNow on Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook and "Iconic Events" on YouTube.

