City Of Oakland Partners With Verra Mobility To Save Lives With Speed Safety Program

Speed safety technology to be deployed along 18 high-risk corridors

MESA, Ariz., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM ), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced the approval from Oakland's City Council to deliver, operate, and maintain a speed safety program across the city. This will be the second speed safety program in the state of California that utilizes advanced automated technology to help curb speeding issues.

With this new safety program, the City of Oakland is taking a major leadership role in protecting residents and preventing traffic-related deaths. Authorized under Assembly Bill 645 (AB 645) in October 2023, the legislation allows the city's pilot program to deploy speed safety systems at 18 high-risk locations throughout Oakland (a total of 36 cameras) to help reduce speeding and prevent traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

"As an Oakland City Councilmember and a Commissioner on the Alameda County Transportation Commission, which recently approved a $2 million grant for speed camera implementation in Oakland, I support this project and its many safety benefits," said at-large Oakland Councilmember Rowena Brown.

Since 2020, Oakland has experienced an average of more than 33 traffic fatalities each year – something the city says needs to change. "The new speed camera safety program marks a much-needed shift for the streets of Oakland, where too many lives have been lost due to reckless speeding," said Josh Rowan, Director of the City of Oakland Department of Transportation (OakDOT). "We are eager to work with Verra Mobility to implement this proven and effective tool as a crucial step toward making our streets safer and saving lives. Traffic safety requires all the tools in the toolbox, including infrastructure and enforcement. The City of Oakland is working aggressively on both fronts."

The cameras will be installed at locations selected by the Oakland Department of Transportation (OakDOT) from Oakland's High-Injury Network, prioritizing areas with documented speeding near schools, senior centers, and commercial districts. OakDOT collected data on vehicle speeds at over 40 locations before narrowing the list down to 18 candidate sites, which are distributed throughout the City of Oakland as required by AB 645. Each site will monitor both directions of traffic for anyone speeding more than 11 mph over the posted limit.

"Verra Mobility is honored to partner with the City of Oakland to bring this critical safety technology to the community," said Will Barnow, vice president, Verra Mobility. "Our experience implementing the largest programs across the country has demonstrated that automated speed enforcement is one of the most effective tools available to create safer streets. With more than 400 children injured every day across our nation in traffic crashes, Oakland is taking action to stop dangerous speeding and to save lives."

The speed cameras will be installed along Oakland's High-Injury Network-the 8% of streets that account for 60% of severe and fatal collisions in the city. The program addresses a critical public safety issue in Oakland, where two residents are killed or severely injured in traffic crashes every week, with speeding being a contributing factor to traffic fatalities. Similar large-city speed safety programs across the country have experienced up to a 94% reduction in speeding at locations with this technology.

"The Unity Council is excited for this important safety initiative in Oakland," said Chris Iglesias, CEO of The Unity Council. "Traffic violence disproportionately impacts our most vulnerable community members. The goal is to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries, particularly among vulnerable populations. The Fruitvale area is a highly dense community where many residents walk or rely on alternative forms of transportation, making this type of safety measure not only timely but necessary. By focusing enforcement on the most dangerous behaviors on our highest-risk streets, this program will help create more equitable outcomes while making our neighborhoods safer and more walkable."

The speed camera systems will operate 24/7 and issue citations starting at $50 for vehicles traveling 11–15 mph over the speed limit; the most egregious speeders could see fines up to $500. As required by AB 645, reduced fees will be available for low-income residents, with only warnings issued for the first 60 days of the program. Privacy and security are also addressed as part of the legislation, where only rear license plates will be captured, and strict data policies will be implemented.

Under the contract, Verra Mobility will provide and operate the speed camera systems and will partner with local firm Marinship Development, LLC to install and maintain the infrastructure.

"We're honored to support Oakland in this life-saving effort," said Derek Smith, founder and managing member of Marinship Development. "As a Bay Area-based firm, we understand the importance of building infrastructure that improves safety and respects the character of the communities it serves. This opportunity will support our commitment to hire local and create job opportunities for Oakland residents during installation."

Both parties have already begun working to develop the program. The community can expect a public education campaign to start as early as late summer, with a mandatory 60-day warning period anticipated to launch before the end of the calendar year. The program will be monitored continuously by OakDOT, which will also conduct evaluations and post data and updates on the city's website.

The speed safety program is funded in part by a grant from the Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC).

