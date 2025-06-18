New: MONOPAN 50 - The New Black-And-White 35Mm Film From Leica

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Honoring the origins of 35mm photography and its distinctive aesthetic, Leica is introducing its high-resolution MONOPAN 50 film, featuring an extended spectral range. The name MONOPAN 50 is derived from its components: "mono," "pan," and the number "50." "Mono" refers to Leica's renowned Monochrom series, a line of digital black-and-white cameras first introduced in 2012. "Pan" denotes the film's outstanding panchromatic properties, while the number "50" represents its ISO rating.

Leica MONOPAN 50 features an ultra-fine grain, delivering an impressive resolution of up to 280 line pairs per millimeter. With super-panchromatic sensitivity of up to 780nm, it ensures remarkable sharpness and an exceptional tonal range. The film encapsulates Oskar Barnack's vision of "small negative – big picture," the very principle that gave rise to the original Leica. With its refined specifications, the black-and-white film is perfectly suited to Leica lenses, showcasing their remarkable optical performance, particularly in high-end large-format prints and detailed scans. Back in Barnack's day, most films had low sensitivity. Leica has embraced this historical context in its choice of ISO 50/18°. With high-performance Leica lenses like the Noctilux-M , Summilux-M and Summicron-M , the film's low sensitivity enables wide-aperture shooting, rendering the distinctive Leica bokeh – even in bright lighting conditions. Thanks to its enhanced spectral sensitivity, the new Leica black-and-white film is also ideal for infrared photography, demonstrating exceptional responsiveness to filtration. As such, MONOPAN 50 pairs seamlessly with Leica color filters. This enhances photographs with striking contrast and dramatic aesthetics, granting photographers greater creative freedom in their compositions.

Produced in Germany, MONOPAN 50 is particularly perfect for landscape, architectural, cityscape, and travel photography. The film is compatible with all black-and-white developers. It guarantees complete control over black-and-white photography, ensuring the highest degree of detail. Its vintage-style packaging evokes the pioneering era of 35mm photography, while its outstanding specifications encourage photographers to carry forward this legacy by creating impressive images.

Leica MONOPAN 50 will be available worldwide in Leica Stores and through authorized dealers starting August 21st, 2025. The price for the Leica MONOPAN 50 is $10.00.

