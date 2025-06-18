Arbonne's 2025 Global Training Conference Celebrates 45 Years Of Innovation And Community With Groundbreaking Product Launches

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This milestone year underscored Arbonne's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, thoughtfully formulated products, as well as fostering a values-driven community built on empowerment and personal growth.

New Product Introductions at GTC 2025

This year's conference featured several product launches across key wellness and personal care categories:



HerCore Essentials , a new product line in Arbonne's Women's Wellness category, developed to support women's well-being with formulas designed to complement a balanced lifestyle.

MVM Gummy , Arbonne's first multivitamin in a gummy format-an approachable, easy-to-use addition to a daily routine. Arbonne HairCare Collection , a new five-product system formulated with scalp health in mind.

All new formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and developed without over 2,000 ingredients Arbonne chooses not to include in its formulation process.

"Our 45th anniversary is a celebration of our past, present, and future," said Jen Orlando, Chief Executive Officer of Arbonne. "The theme 'Be the Difference' reflects our mission to create products and experiences that empower individuals and communities. This year's product innovations are a direct result of listening to our community and continuing to elevate our standards in formulation and product development."

About Arbonne

Arbonne is a B Corporation® Certified global health and wellness company that believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health, and wellbeing. Since 1980, Arbonne has combined the best of nature and science to create high-performing products backed by rigorous standards and a passionate community.

