Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media Reports Nigeria Floods Leave Over Seven Hundred Missing

2025-06-18 07:33:48
(MENAFN) More than 700 individuals from the Mokwa community remain unaccounted for in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State following severe flooding that struck the region three weeks ago, local media revealed Wednesday.

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State told reporters that the recent floods have claimed at least 207 lives, according to media.

On May 29, relentless rainfall lasting three days triggered intense flooding in Mokwa Local Government area—a crucial commercial hub linking southern traders to northern farmers.

In response, President Bola Tinubu directed the National Emergency Management Agency alongside security forces to escalate search-and-rescue efforts across the hardest-hit communities. Meanwhile, Governor Bago disclosed that the disaster has displaced more than 3,000 households.

“Over 700 persons are still missing and we are yet to ascertain where they are. The flooding has caused extensive damage,” the governor stated.

He further reported that 283 homes and 50 shops were completely wiped out by the floods.

Governor Bago added that the state government has collaborated with expert bodies to investigate the underlying causes of the flooding and is currently awaiting the findings from these assessments.

