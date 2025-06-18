403
Mayor announces additional Ukrainian drones demolished outside Moscow
(MENAFN) Russian air defenses intercepted ten Ukrainian drones targeting the Moscow area overnight, according to the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin. The drones were downed in successive waves, with UAV activity reported nearly every hour early Sunday. Emergency teams were dispatched to sites where drone debris landed.
Due to the drone threat, Moscow’s Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily suspended operations, Russia’s federal air transport agency, Rosaviatsia, confirmed.
Later, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 67 Ukrainian drones were destroyed across several regions since Saturday evening. In addition to the Moscow Region, drones were intercepted over Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Orel, Kursk, and Crimea.
Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory—particularly targeting civilian infrastructure—have escalated since mid-May, coinciding with the start of peace negotiations in Istanbul. The peak came in late May, with Russia claiming to have downed 2,300 UAVs during that week alone.
In retaliation, Russia has carried out precision strikes on Ukrainian military assets, including drone factories, warehouses, airbases, radar stations, and ammunition storage facilities.
