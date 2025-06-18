403
ONS Reveals UK Inflation Dips Slightly in May
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom’s annual inflation rate dipped marginally to 3.4% in May, down from April’s 3.5%, according to fresh figures released on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Despite the small decline, the inflation rate for May surpassed market predictions, which had anticipated a 3.3% increase.
Looking at monthly changes, consumer prices in May 2025 grew by 0.2%, a slowdown compared to the 0.3% rise recorded in May 2024.
The largest factor pushing inflation downward was the transport sector, while upward pressure came from rising costs in food, furniture, and household goods.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile sectors such as energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, saw a year-on-year increase of 3.5% in May.
