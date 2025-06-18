Change Of Guard At Affilbox New Partners, Further Development, And A Stronger Focus On Affiliate Passion

Jaroslav Janíček, Jan Kadleček, Ondřej Martinek, Vlastimil Bláha

- Ondrej MartinekPRAGUE, CZECH, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After more than five years, there has been a change in the ownership structure of the Czech technology company AffilBox .The previous co-owner, Jaroslav Janíček, has transferred his 49% stake to new partners – Jan Kadleček (15%) and Vlastimil Bláha (34%). The remaining 1% was purchased by the current co-owner, Ondřej Martinek, who thus becomes the sole managing director and CEO of the company.“The goal was to free Jaroslav's hands for his other business ventures and bring new partners into the company. AffilBox is entering a new chapter this year, and we are ready to open it with new energy,” says Ondřej Martinek.Janíček will continue to focus on his project Děkovačka. The value of the transaction remains undisclosed.Who are the new partners?- Jan Kadleček – founder of the SAAS platform Datalook, co-founder of the consulting agency MBI.- Vlastimil Bláha – owner of Exitshop, owner of the e-shops Sablio and Sablio, owner of the comparison portal 5NEJ.Strong numbers and a growing networkAffilBox, which has been operating on the market for 14 years, has measured over 530,000 conversions worth more than 325 000 000 USD for its clients in the last 12 months alone.The platform is used by more than 40,000 partners, and its services are important for companies such as Zonky, Easyproject, Slevomat, Kickz, Hanibal, Decathlon, Marketingminer, Smartemailing, Econea, Růžovýslon, and hundreds of others-not only in the Czech Republic, but also in more than 20 countries.What's next?The change in ownership structure will not affect day-to-day operations. The existing team will remain unchanged, as will the focus on reliable development of the affiliate and influencer marketing platform. New investments have been made in the company, which will enable us to further develop product features and accelerate the growth of the entire company.The new partners also bring new ideas – specifically, a greater emphasis on in-depth web and data analytics, the development of a partner network, and overall support for channel growth through affiliate partners."We believe that affiliate partners deserve more care and better conditions for growth. The topic of 'affiliate passion' is very important to us – we have been reflecting it in our support, podcasts, and newly planned offline events for years," adds Martinek.Where are we headed?Based on the steps mentioned in the founding members' review podcast, AffilBox will focus on four key areas:- individual consultations and information services for advertisers,- payment aggregation for partners through PartnerBox ,- direct management of affiliate programs,- further development of the SAAS platform itself and its tracking.In the future, AffilBox wants to set a new standard for affiliate program management – a combination of its own tool, support, and campaign management in one place. This approach is aimed primarily at medium and larger e-shops, SAAS companies, and the lead-gen segment. The growing importance of influencer marketing, which we have been covering for years through coupon measurement and functional digitization of influencer management, is not overlooked either.

