Shulman Rogers Welcomes Employment Attorney J. Nicole Windsor To Baltimore Office
"Our goal has been to build a Baltimore team of exceptional attorneys deeply rooted in the community and known for outstanding client service," said Sam Spiritos , Managing Shareholder of Shulman Rogers. "Nicole exemplifies these qualities, and we are proud to welcome her to the firm."
Shulman Rogers' strategic expansion into the Baltimore market began in 2024 with the addition of Joshua Glikin , Matthew Hjortsberg and Schyler Bailey . The team has since grown to include Lauren Upton and Kelsey Razmic . Shulman Rogers will continue to grow the Baltimore office and identify attorneys to add depth and additional areas of practice.
"I'm thrilled to join Shulman Rogers and contribute to the growth of its Baltimore office," said Nicole. "The firm's collaborative culture, deep bench of legal talent and commitment to delivering practical, client-focused solutions align perfectly with how I approach my practice. I'm excited to work alongside such a respected team and continue supporting businesses across the region with their employment law needs."
About Shulman Rogers
Shulman Rogers is one of the largest and most well-respected law firms in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. The firm's 100+ experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive legal counsel to national, regional and local clients in a broad array of areas, including real estate, corporate, litigation, intellectual property, start-up, M&A and employment law, and a host of private client services. For more information, visit ShulmanRogers.
SOURCE Shulman Rogers
