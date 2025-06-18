ISC2 Joins EU Industry-Academia Network To Strengthen Future Cybersecurity Workforce

New partnerships provide free cybersecurity certification and training to students and jobseekers across Europe, addressing the region's critical cyber skills gap

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 , the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals, has joined the European Commission's Industry-Academia Network - an initiative led by DG CONNECT to strengthen the links between industry and academia to boost cybersecurity skills. As part of this effort, ISC2 signed four strategic partnerships during the Digital Summit, an event co-hosted by the European Commission and the Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union to accelerate the development of a skilled cybersecurity workforce across the EU.

As part of its One Million Certified in Cybersecurity initiative, ISC2 will provide free access to its Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) certification course and exam, enabling students across Europe to demonstrate and enhance their cybersecurity skills.

"Cybersecurity skills are the backbone of Europe's digital economy," said ISC2 Acting CEO and CFO Debra Taylor, CC. "By building our connections with academic partners, we're committed to strengthening the region's cyber resilience by growing the pool of certified talent. Recent ISC2 research shows that 89% of cybersecurity hiring managers value entry-level cybersecurity certifications when recruiting for entry-level roles. By expanding access to cybersecurity education, we're removing barriers for individuals from all backgrounds to showcase their skills and contribute to a safer digital future for Europe."

Alongside other stakeholders committed to the Cybersecurity Skills Academy, ISC2 will support more than 2,000 individuals in earning its entry-level certification via one-year collaborations with the following academic institutions and online learning providers across Europe:



Compendium Centrum Edukacyjne , Poland

Universitat de Girona , Spain

OpenClassrooms , France CodeAcademy , Lithuania

Leaders from these organizations shared their perspectives on the significance of this partnership:

"On behalf of Compendium Centrum Edukacyjne, I would like to emphasize that knowledge and skills in the field of cybersecurity have become an indispensable element of education in today's society. This expertise is essential not only from the perspective of professional duties, but also in the private lives of all EU citizens. Only by continuously improving our knowledge can we effectively counteract the threats and risks we face every day while being online. We are very pleased that our partnership with ISC2 provides even greater opportunities for our students to access high-quality learning resources and validate their knowledge through examinations. The CC (Certified in Cybersecurity) is undoubtedly an excellent entry point for anyone wishing to begin their education in cybersecurity and a remarkable first step towards building a secure digital future for the European community together," said Compendium Centrum Edukacyjne CEO Bartosz Niepsuj.

"As the coordinator of the Master's in Applied Cybersecurity for Operational Environments at the University of Girona, I think that staying aligned with the latest industry standards is essential. Through the Industry-Academia Network of the Cybersecurity Skills Academy, we expect that partnerships like the one with ISC2 allow us to offer our students cutting-edge knowledge and internationally recognized certifications. This collaboration ensures they are better prepared to meet the future demands of the cybersecurity workforce," said Universitat de Girona Cybersecurity Master Coordinator Sandra Bonillo.

"Partnering with ISC2 is a powerful accelerator for our mission: making cybersecurity careers more accessible, inclusive, and employment-ready across Europe. By combining ISC2's world-class certification with our online, mentored, and project-based pedagogy, we're equipping thousands of IT professionals with the right skills to fill critical cyber roles-fast," said OpenClassrooms Managing Director for Growth Guillaume Houzel.

"At CodeAcademy, we are committed to preparing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Partnering with ISC2 allows us to provide our students with globally recognized certification that not only validates their skills but also significantly enhances their career prospects. This collaboration is a vital step in addressing the cybersecurity skills gap in Europe and empowering talent to build a safer digital future," said CodeAcademy Head of Product Kotryna Jankunaite.

According to ISC2 research, 89% of organizations across the EU report cybersecurity skills gaps and 63% are experiencing staff shortages within their cyber teams. By joining the Network, ISC2 is strengthening its collaboration with universities, higher education institutions and vocational education and training (VET) providers. Through expanded access to its CC certification, ISC2 is equipping students and career-changers with recognized credentials to help them build in-demand skills, advance their careers and access new opportunities in the cybersecurity field.

Committed to Certifying 30,000 EU Citizens

ISC2's participation in the Network is part of its broader EU workforce development efforts, aimed at expanding access to foundational cybersecurity education to upskill and reskill aspiring and early-career professionals in the EU. Earlier this year, ISC2 extended its initial pledge to the Cyber Skills Academy, committing to provide 30,000 additional free places in its One Million Certified in Cybersecurity program to individuals in EU member states, bringing its total commitment to 50,000 places. To further this commitment, ISC2 introduced 25 'Pathway to Certification' scholarships for women to support advancement beyond entry-level roles and further promote diversity in the cybersecurity field.

To learn more about the Industry-Academia Network, visit the European Commission page here:

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 265,000 certified members, and associates, are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education , helps create more access to cyber careers and educates those most vulnerable. Learn more, get involved or become an ISC2 Candidate to build your cyber career at ISC2 . Connect with us on X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

© 2025 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP, CC, and CBK are registered marks of ISC2, Inc.

Media Contact:

Amanda Steinman

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

ISC2

[email protected]

SOURCE ISC2

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED