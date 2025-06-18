403
Argentina Overhauls Federal Police, Launches FBI-Inspired Crime Unit
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's government has announced a major change to its Federal Police. President Javier Milei and Security Minister Patricia Bullrich have decided to shift the police away from regular street patrols.
Instead, they will focus on combating serious crimes like drug trafficking, organized crime, and terrorism. This decision became official with a new government order, Decree 383/2025.
The new plan creates the Federal Department of Investigations (DFI). This department will lead efforts to find and break up criminal organizations.
The Argentine Federal Police (PFA ) will now use more advanced technology, such as better forensic labs and computer systems, to investigate crimes. The government says this will help the police work more like the FBI in the United States.
President Milei explained that the state must keep up with criminals by using the best tools and training. The government will hire more university graduates and give police better education in crime investigation.
The police will also work more closely with judges to make sure their work is legal and effective. The new rules give police more power to act quickly.
Officers can now search people and places or detain someone for up to ten hours if they have a good reason, even without a judge's order. They can also monitor public information online to prevent crimes, as long as they respect privacy laws.
Officials say these changes will help stop criminals from acting freely in Argentina. They believe that focusing on big criminal networks, instead of just street-level crime, will make the country safer.
However, some groups worry about the new powers. They say police should not be able to act without enough checks from the courts. They also warn about the risk of police watching people online without clear limits.
The government says it will follow all privacy and data protection laws. This reform ends the old way the Federal Police worked since 1958.
The government hopes that a modern, investigation-focused police force will better protect people and make Argentina's security system stronger. The real test will be whether these changes can improve safety without harming people's rights.
