Azerbaijan's National Human Rights Center Addressing Modern Challenges - Kazakh Ombudsman

2025-06-18 06:08:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Azerbaijan's National Human Rights Center plays a key role in addressing modern challenges, Commissioner for Human Rights in Kazakhstan Artur Lastayev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the International Symposium of Ombudsmen on "Strengthening the Rule of Law: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions" in Baku.

"Today I am attending an international symposium organized by my colleague, the Commissioner for Human Rights in Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva. We understand the special role of human rights institutions in resolving modern problems. It is difficult to overestimate the role of the National Human Rights Center of Azerbaijan in resolving the issues and challenges that our societies and states have recently faced," he said.

Lastayev emphasized the crucial role of ombudsmen in establishing a bridge between society and the state, as well as interaction with civil society.

"This work is very important. We are watching the successes of Azerbaijan with great pleasure. Kazakhstan, as a friendly and allied state, is sincerely pleased with the achievements of Azerbaijan and wishes for the further sustainable development of the National Human Rights Center," he concluded.

