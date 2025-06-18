Epos Now Named One Of The UK's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Privately Owned Companies FEBE Growth 100 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epos Now has been officially named to the FEBE Growth 100, a prestigious ranking of the UK's top 100 fastest-growing, founder-led private companies. The award recognises exceptional performance by businesses where founders remain actively involved and growth is both rapid and profitable.Founded by entrepreneurs Charlotte Quince and John Maffioli, FEBE (For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs) celebrates founders building extraordinary businesses while staying true to their entrepreneurial roots. The Growth 100 is more than a ranking-it's a showcase of resilience, ambition, and innovation across all sectors of the UK economy.To be eligible, companies must be UK-registered, privately owned, founder-led, and generate between £3 million and £200 million in annual revenue with a positive operating profit. Rankings are based on two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in turnover.Epos Now earned its place with a 40.2% CAGR, growing revenue from £59 million in FY 2023 to £117 million in FY 2025. This was achieved entirely organically without any external funding-a rarity at this scale.Founded in 2011 by Jacyn Heavens with just a few thousand pounds, Epos Now has grown from a garage startup into a global retail and hospitality technology platform. Today, it powers over 90,000 locations in 11 countries, helping merchants streamline operations and drive growth through integrated AI tools, embedded finance, and payment solutions. By offering accessible banking and financial services within its platform, Epos Now is also helping to bank the unbanked, unlocking new opportunities for underserved businesses worldwide.Jacyn Heavens, Founder and CEO, commented:“Being named in this year's FEBE Growth 100 is an incredible honour. It means so much because it's recognition by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. It's not just about numbers; it's about the resilience, drive, and spirit behind building something real. Charlotte and John pour their hearts into championing this community, and their passion is infectious. The energy they've created around FEBE is inspiring, and we're proud to be part of it.”Charlotte Quince, Co-Founder of FEBE, added:“The Growth 100 isn't just a leaderboard – it's a tribute to the founders pushing boundaries, taking risks, and building brilliant businesses against all odds.”For more information on the FEBE Growth 100 and the full list of 2025 honourees, visit: febe

Press Office

Epos Now

+ +44 7442 509720

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.